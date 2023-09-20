Did Temple University have mandatory vaccine requirements? Acting President JoAnne Epps dies after collapsing on stage

On the afternoon of Tuesday, September 19, Acting President JoAnne Epps of Temple University, Philadelphia, passed away suddenly after collapsing on stage during a memorial service happening at the university. She was 72 years old at the time of her death. The news was first shared on the university’s official website, under the column “Announcement/ Tragic News to Share.” A part of the statement read as follows:

“Dear Member of the Temple Community, it is with deep heartbreak that we write to inform you that Temple University Acting President JoAnne A. Epps suddenly passed away this afternoon.”

Expand Tweet

When JoAnne Epps suddenly fell ill onstage, she was tended to by EMS staff and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. However, her life could not be saved.

In the wake of this tragic news, the university’s policy on COVID-19 vaccine requirements has come to the forefront. As per the official website of Temple University, the city of Philadelphia recently dropped its COVID-19 vaccination mandate for students and employees at higher education institutions but still strongly recommends it.

Expand Tweet

Temple University’s COVID-19 vaccine policy explored, as Acting President JoAnne Epps dies onstage

On Tuesday, Acting President of Temple University, Philadelphia, JoAnne Epps fell ill on stage during an ongoing memorial service, collapsed, and later died. As per the statement from the university’s official website:

“While attending a memorial service at Temple for Charles L. Blockson, curator of the Blockson Collection, President Epps became ill. She was transported to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead around 3:15 p.m.”

Expand Tweet

As per Daniel del Portal, a spokesperson of the Temple University Health System, the Acting President seemed to have suffered a “sudden episode during the event,” which he revealed during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, as reported by CNN.

Mr. del Portal also said during the media conference that JoAnne Epps was first tended to by EMS staff on scene and later transported to the hospital, where despite continued resuscitation efforts, she succumbed. The exact reason behind her sudden demise still remains undisclosed.

Meanwhile, a truth-seeking Twitter handle called @MJTruthUltra shared their speculation that JoAnne Epps’ sudden death may have been related to her being fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The user may have based this on the fact that the city of Philadelphia only recently discontinued the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements for students, faculty, and other staff at higher education institutions.

Expand Tweet

However, whether JoAnne Epps was fully vaccinated or not and if her death was vaccination-related have not been corroborated by any major news outlet or by Temple University.

Interestingly, as per the official website of the university, although the students and employees were no longer obligated to receive COVID-19 shots, it was strongly recommended, including booster doses. Not only that, but the website revealed that "students, faculty, and staff working in healthcare settings are still required to receive the COVID-19 vaccination."

Expand Tweet

In brief, looking at the career of JoAnne Epps

JoAnne Epps was associated with Temple University for over four decades. She was appointed as the Acting President in April 2023, right after former President Jason Wingard resigned following campus safety and enrollment decline concerns.

Her journey at the university started during her teenage years when she found her first job at the campus bookstore. However, she joined as a member of the faculty in 1985 and has since then served in important positions such as dean of the university’s Beasley School of Law (2008–2016), executive vice president and provost (2016–2021), and chief academic officer (2021–2023), among others.

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, as per the university website, Epps’ mother too worked at the university in the role of a secretary for nearly 40 years.

Prior to joining the university’s faculty, JoAnne Epps also served as an assistant U.S. attorney and deputy city attorney between 1980 and 1985 for the eastern districts of Pennsylvania and Los Angeles, respectively.

In fact, the Trinity College alumna received many accolades during her legal career, including the 2015 Spirit of Excellence Award by the American Bar Association, the 2015 Ashley Dickerson Award by the National Association of Women Lawyers, and the 2014 Justice Sonia Sotomayor Diversity Award by the Philadelphia Bar Association.