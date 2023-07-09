90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 episode 6 release date, air time, and plot 

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 episode 6, titled Dangerous Liaisons, will air on TLC this Sunday, July 9, at 8 pm ET. The two-hour-long episode will also be uploaded to TLC Go and Discovery Plus after the television premiere.

The popular show features eight couples where an American citizen travels to another country to overcome their relationship problems with other partners from different countries, before taking the next step together.

This week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days will introduce one more couple to the fans - Statler and Dempsey. Statler is a "high-energy, charismatic insect enthusiast" from Texas who never fit in.

She met Dempsey on a dating website after she set her location to London, as she is attracted to men with an English accent. Now, Statler plans on moving to London if all goes well between them, but Dempsey has no idea about this.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 episode 6: Gino will be seen questioning Jasmine's fidelity

TLC's description of the episode reads:

"Gino questions Jasmine's fidelity; Riley catches Violet texting another man; Statler can't wait to meet her girlfriend, Dempsey; Cleo worries Christian is having second thoughts."

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Jasmine will talk to her ex-boyfriend Dane and complain about Gino not having s*x with her. Dane feels that she deserves someone better than Gino, who is doubting Jasmine's fidelity.

He has no idea that Jasmine rented out her apartment just to be near her ex-boyfriend and is shocked by her demands to include herself in his will.

Riley and Violet will once again fight in public as the former sees Violet chatting with a man, who is sending her shirtless pictures. Riley asks her to show him the chat but Violet refuses to do so, after which the former goes back to his hotel. Riley already has doubts about Violet and has hired a private investigator just to spy on her.

Cleo will finally meet Christian in real life at the airport. Initially, the couple looks very happy in the promo but soon gets awkward, as they get overwhelmed. Cleo praises her partner by saying that he is "way out of my league" and is also concerned that he might not think that she is feminine enough.

Sheila says that it is very difficult to make love to a deaf man, getting concerned about her relationship with David.

Recap of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 episode 5

TLC's description of the episode, titled Suspect, reads:

"Tyray discovers shocking information about Carmella; Meisha asks to meet Nicola's family; David spends his first night with Sheila; Gino gets some tough love; Riley's friend warns him about Violet; Christian is off to see Cleo."

Tyray did not want to accept that he was being catfished and despite his sister showing him that Carmella was really an escort, he still felt that she was real. He also claimed that maybe her pimp lied about the whole situation.

Meisha got angry after learning that Nicole still had not told his family about her visit, thinking that he was ashamed of her past.

Riley's friend advised him to be stronger with Violet after she ignores him for some work. Gino told Jasmine that she did not need to sign a pre-nup to marry him.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes