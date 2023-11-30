"A baby calling another person baby": Fans praise BTS' Jimin for his kind praise towards American rapper Megan Thee Stallion

BTS' Jimin is earning praise from fans worldwide for his kind and generous compliments to American rapper Megan Thee Stallion. For those unfamiliar, BIG HIT MUSIC released "BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE" In The US on DVD, and various clips from that have gone viral on the internet.

In one of the clips, Megan Thee Stallion was featured as a surprise guest appearance at the Permission to Dance On Stage LA tour at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where she performed the remix of the hit summer single Butter with the septet.

Fans were given a sneak peek behind the scenes of their rehearsal as well as interviews with the BTS members. BTS' Jimin, in particular, showered praise on Megan Thee Stallion, complimenting her baby-like visuals and stage presence.

“I realized during the rehearsal that although she looks really young... she sometimes looks like a little child, but then during the show she was so cool. it was a good time."

Fans have praised BTS' Jimin for his honest and generous praise of the Cobra rapper.

BTS' Jimin's fans laud him for his honest and heartfelt praise of Megan Thee Stallion

BTS' Jimin's fans applauded him for his thoughtful, honest, and generous praise of American rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Notably, the Savage singer collaborated with BTS on the remix of their 2021 hit summer single Butter.

She was to join the Bangtan boys for a special stage performance at the American Music Awards, which took place on November 21 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. However, a day prior to the event, the rapper announced on her Twitter account that she had to pull out of the performance due to an unexpected personal matter.

Megan Thee Stallion made it up to BTS and ARMYs when she made a surprise appearance at Bangtan's concert at the Permission to Dance On Stage LA tour at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on November 29, 2021. She met the members backstage prior to their stage performance, and they hugged and greeted each other warmly, showcasing the genuine friendship and camaraderie they shared with each other.

While all Bangtan members shared wonderful things about Megan Thee Stallion, the Like Crazy singer's comments were most heart-touching, according to fans. Multiple ARMYs have shared that women of color, especially female artists and celebrities, are often hyper s*xualized or fetishized by people. Hence, fans found it endearing that BTS' Jimin praised her soft visuals and brilliant performance.

ARMYs also jokingly reminded the Serendipity singer that Megan Thee Stallion is also a 95-liner and is the same age as him. Fans are also hoping BTS' Jimin and Megan Thee Stallion can collaborate on a song or an album in the future.

This is also not the first time the FACE singer has praised Megan Thee Stallion. Previously, he lavished praise on her visuals, calling her innocent and kind.

BTS' Jimin may end up in the same battalion as member Jin

The remaining BTS members are gearing up to enlist in the military in December. On November 29, Korean media outlet STARNEWS released an exclusive report stating that members RM and V would enlist on December 11, and BTS' Jimin and Jungkook would enlist in the military the following day, on December 12.

In a fresh update, Dispatch has revealed that BTS' Jimin and Jungkook will be joining the Army’s 5th Infantry Division boot camp, where Jin is currently an assistant trainer. Fans are excited at Jikook's potential reunion with their oldest brother Jin.

In response to both the news reports, BIG HIT MUSIC simply stated that:

"It is difficult to confirm the details mentioned in the report."

More information regarding this will be revealed at a later date.