"A new comfort place": Fans react as UMI shares about getting emotional over Taehyung's written verse for her song 'wherever u r'

On January 25, 2024, American R&B singer-songwriter spoke fondly of Kim Taehyung of BTS in her TikTok livestream. The singer released her digital single wherever u r featuring Taehyung, aka V, on December 30, 2023. During her livestream, she spoke about how she wept profusely after listening to the composed verse penned by the For Us musician from BTS.

The Layover solo artist had collaborated with UMI for a single that he wanted to be a gift for his beloved fanbase before he left for his mandatory enlistment. The song was created by the two global artists without the involvement of their respective music labels and was released as an ode to fans.

Evidently, when fans learned how Taehyung wrote and composed the verse that made UMI emotional, they went on Twitter and wrote:

"A raw masterpiece": Fans express their views on Taehyung's artistry and applaud his musical prowess

During her TikTok livestream, UMI mentioned how she wanted the Layover singer to take the lead for his own verse and composition and when he circled back with the piece, she was left in shambles. She mentioned that she cried profusely after listening to the demo guide sent by the Blue & Grey singer-songwriter. UMI said:

"So first time I heard it (he sent it to me, it was 12 am in LA), I bawled my eyes out when I heard his verse because I didn't really tell him what parts of the chorus to sing, I just wanted him to do what he felt was right and he doubled the whole hook, added these harmonies and I was up in the car just bawling like this sounds so good! I was just so grateful. It's genuinely a good song, and that's why it's touching and reaching so many people."

The BTS idol wanted it to be a single, she stated. The song's release on the For Us singer-songwriter's birthday resulted from the team's hard work. While the procedure typically takes up to four months, they completed it in two weeks. UMI went on to state that this song is unique and deserves particular attention. She said:

"Taehyung wanted it to be a single. The team put so much effort into releasing the song on Taehyung's birthday. They did it in 2 weeks when the process usually takes a month to 4 months. Even though everyone else wouldn't drop a song during this time, this song is different, and this song deserves its own special treatment."

wherever u r, a song by UMI that features V of BTS, has swept up everyone by storm and continues to win people worldwide. UMI's heartfelt singing is complemented by V's velvety baritones, creating a distinctive musical blend.

On the 28th birthday of BTS' V, a lyrical video for the emotive duet, titled wherever u r, was released. This soundtrack offers a soothing experience to uplift someone's mood and provide comfort during winter.

The song's massive popularity and rapid effect were demonstrated when it topped the iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 89 countries, including Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Additionally, this is UMI's first-ever iTunes #1 spot.

Needless to say, BTS ARMY expressed their thoughts on social media and stated how Taehyung's sheer love for his fans gave birth to "a raw masterpiece."

Meanwhile, Kim Taehyung has been credited as a lyricist and a composer for UMI's single wherever u r under the Korean Music Copyright Association (KOMCA).

