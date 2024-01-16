"A plague of locusts?": Cicadas biblical meaning explored as incoming Illinois phenomenon sparks concern about 2024 online

Illinois is to witness a rare event of double cicadas emergence that will occur after 221 years. Two periodical broods of the insect — Brood XIX and XIII will emerge from their respective underground layers where they have spent most of their lives.

Cicadas are often mistaken as locusts, which are described as the bearer of plagues in the Biblical book of Exodus (10:13-14). While there is no mention of the insects from the Cicadoidea superfamily in the scriptures, they are used as a symbol that has been used in spiritual lessons.

Expand Tweet

Since these insects spend a good majority of their life underground, once they emerge and sing in synchronization, it is perceived as the song of liberation. As per Exodus, prophet Miriam, the older sister of Moses crossed the Red Sea with a timbrel in hand, as did all the other women who followed her. After crossing the sea, they danced while playing the instrument.

For Jewish people, the cicada holds a slightly different symbolism. Back in 2007, when Brood XIII of the insect emerged, it coincided with Shavuot. The alignment of the two events was viewed as a call to save Jewish lives. Since the nymphs of cicada stay beneath the ground for years before popping up with the intent to reproduce, this symbolism is interpreted as an invitation to Jews to live life productively.

However, the possible 2024 emergence of the two broods of cicadas has sparked several reactions online. One person commented on X user @PaulSchleifer's post on the news and asked if there would be a plague of locusts.

Expand Tweet

Rare incoming double cicadas emergence sparks concerns online

Although Cicadas are not the same as locusts or grasshoppers, some Europeans started calling them as such when they first arrived in America. They are not harmful to people or pets, but they can harm saplings or young trees by climbing up the tree and planting eggs.

Ahead of the emergence of the two broods, many people are dreading the event. They said the last time a brood emerged out from beneath the earth was noisy as all the cicadas kept singing in synchronization.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Hannah Fry, a British science presenter and mathematician posted a video on her Instagram on January 3, sharing the news about the possible cicadas emergence. She informed viewers the last time a double emergence of these insects occurred was in 1803:

“...when Thomas Jefferson was President, and Napoleon was thinking about invading England.”

Hannah joked:

“If for 2024 you had the simultaneous explosion of green teenage bugs all across North America on your bingo card, you are in for a treat.”

According to Cicada Mania, Brood XIX will be emerging after 13 years and XIII after 17 years. Brood XIX will appear in the springtime this year in Arkansas, Illinois, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Indiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Louisiana, and Tennessee. The last time this brood emerged above the ground was in 2011. Brood XIII will possibly emerge around the same time in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, and Indiana.