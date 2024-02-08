"A shocking and terrible time": Clapham chemical attack victim's friends launch GoFundMe campaign with their edited photo

The friends of the Clapham chemical attack victims have banded together to launch a GoFundMe page for the injured 31-year-old mother and her two daughters, who are still in the hospital following the gruesome attack on January 31, 2024.

The fundraiser, started by Grace M on February 7, showed an edited photo of the mom and kids with their faces covered by hearts.

The statement on the fundraiser page described the aftermath of the attack as "a shocking and terrible time."

"At what is clearly a shocking and terrible time, we simply hope that their burden of trauma is not added to by financial worries. We desperately want them to have a safe and secure future with the things they need to rebuild their lives and recover from this most horrifying attack."

The unnamed mother may lose her right eye vision due to the chemical attack that took place at 7:25 p.m. on Lessar Avenue in Clapham, south London, according to LBC. She and her daughters, aged 8 and 3, remain in the hospital, undergoing treatment for their conditions.

Friends of Clapham victims launch GoFundMe page to collect £50000

Friends of the Clapham victims described the mother as "generous, sweet, loving" on their GoFundMe page.

"Our very dear friend, a generous, sweet, loving mother and her two small daughters were recently the victims of a brutal chemical attack in Clapham. This attack has changed the lives of this wonderful little family forever," the statement read.

They started the GoFundMe page as a means to pay for medical expenses. So far, £6406 has been raised toward the £50,000 goal with 222 donations as of the time of writing this article.

The friends also thanked the people of Lessar Avenue, Clapham, who rushed to the mother's aid as soon as they heard the commotion, calling them "angels in our eyes."

"Finally, a note of thanks to the neighbours on Lessar Avenue. We are overwhelmed by your bravery and kindness and thank you from the bottom of our hearts for everything you did to save our friend and her daughters. You are angels in our eyes."

Police start a manhunt to find the alleged Clapham suspect

According to Sky News, Metropolitan Police have launched a manhunt to find the alleged suspect, Abdul Ezedi, who was reportedly engaged in a relationship with the victim. Police suspect that the attack could have been prompted by a breakup.

CCTV footage showcased Ezedi's last recorded movements, walking on Allhallows Lane, EC3, close to Southwark Bridge, at 9:47 p.m. on January 31. The suspect was reportedly injured during the attack, with footage showing burn marks on his face.

Police fear that the man might die of his injuries if he doesn't get medical help soon and also suspect that he was helped by accomplices while on the run. As per the BBC, a 22-year-old man was detained on suspicion of helping Ezedi on February 5.

The chemical attack in Clapham shook the quiet neighborhood of Lessar Avenue when a man was spotted throwing a "corrosive substance" on a mother and two children who were in their car. According to accounts from eyewitnesses, they also saw the man pull the younger child out of the car and slam her into the ground twice.

Police believe that the suspect arranged for a meeting with the victims before the incident occurred. The Met Police have issued a £20,000 reward for any tip-offs that will lead to Ezedi's arrest.

