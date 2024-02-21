A star-studded lineup shines in the first trailer for Borderlands

Borderlands is an upcoming film by Eli Roth (known for Thanksgiving, Inglorious Basterds, and Hostel), which premiered an exciting new trailer on February 21, 2024. The trailer released by Lionsgate Movies gives a sneak peek into the film's star-studded cast.

Adapted from the popular video game of the same name, Borderlands features one of the biggest actresses in Hollywood in a leading role. Veteran actress Cate Blanchett portrays the role of Lilith, a no-nonsense bounty hunter who returns home to her planet Pandora.

The trailer also teases stars like Kevin Hart, Ariana Greenblatt, and another veteran star, Jamie Lee Curtis, who all band together with Cate Blanchett's Lilith in search of a mysterious vault.

Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, and Jamie Lee Curtis dive headfirst into chaos in the first trailer for Borderlands

The first trailer for Borderlands provides a clear picture of what can be expected from the upcoming film. Adopted from the popular game, which features a playable character in a dystopian Western science fantasy setting.

The trailer gives the impression that the setting has been aptly recreated, with Cate Blanchett leading the way as Lilith, a bounty hunter who bands together with a group of misfits to search for a hidden vault filled with treasures.

The trailer also features Kevin Hart as Roland (one of the focal characters in the video game franchise) as he joins Lilith in search of treasure. The first minute of the trailer features a voiceover from Cate Blanchett, as her character narrates how there is a secret treasure to be found on one of the most dangerous planets in the galaxy and she would require any help that she can get.

The main characters of Borderlands are introduced in the first minute. Jamie Lee Curtis portrays Dr. Patricia Tannis, Ariana Greenblatt portrays Tiny Tina, and Florian Munteanu portrays Krieg. They all stare down at a pipeline as they push down Claptrap (voiced by Jack Black).

The trailer features a lot of action, with Blanchett's Lilith shown wielding her gun in various scenes, along with snarky comments by Greenblatt's Tiny Tina. Krieg is also shown punching his way through adversaries, while Kevin Hart's Roland features either driving through adverse situations or gunning his way through enemies.

Claptrap, voiced by Jack Black, is one of the integral parts of the Borderlands franchise and features in many hilarious scenes throughout the trailer. The star-studded cast and the snippets, as shown in the trailer, make for a very promising scenario for the film. The cast is full of veteran actors who have succeeded in various genres and look fit for their part in this comedy-oriented action film.

Lionsgate Movies has not announced an official release date for Borderlands. However, it is expected to be released later this year.

