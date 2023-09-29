All Borderlands (and Wonderlands) games, ranked

The Borde­rlands franchise is truly unique, blending elements of an open-world loote­r shooter with a wonderfully absurd sense of humor and captivating storytelling. With each installment showcasing a different story, it’s natural to question how one should go about ranking the games. Since its de­but in 2009, the series has e­volved significantly, with various spinoffs and prequels.

Although all these titles offer unique and distinct experiences, we­ have ranked them after considering factors such as story, gameplay me­chanics, and how well they have aged. This ranking considers every game, regardless of whether it is a mainline entry or a spinoff.

Note: This ranking is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Borderlands (and Wonderlands) games ranked from worst to best

10) New Tales from the Borderlands

Octavio in the latest title of Gearbox (Image via Gearbox)

New Tales from the Borderlands serves as the spiritual successor to the deeply beloved Tales from the Borderlands. The game adds additional characters to the mix but lacks the warmth and comedy of the previous series, resulting in cringe-worthy dialogue and characters who don't connect with players.

This title almost came out of nowhere after Telltale Games shut down in 2018. No one expected the original Telltale entry to receive a sequel or a successor (which probably would've been for the best). However, Gearbox Studios took things into their own hands, and many fans believe the developer ruined what was once a great narrative-driven game.

9) Borderlands 2 VR

Fighting bosses in VR (Image via Gearbox)

2 VR brought the chaotic world of Pandora to virtual reality, promising an immersive experience. However, it wasn't met with the same enthusiasm as the base game. Players found the VR controls somewhat lacking, and the removal of co-op play disappointed hardcore fans.

Despite its flaws, those who love the legendary sequel and are curious about experiencing it in VR may still find enjoyment here. It's a different way to explore Pandora, even if it falls short in some aspects.

8) Borderlands Legends

The absurd gameplay on IOS (Image via Gearbox)

An unexpected smartphone spin-off called Borderlands Legends took the original game to a new platform. Despite being a fun way to interact with the universe of Pandora on mobile phones (iOS), the title received criticism for being devoid of substance and becoming monotonous.

Nevertheless, Legends fulfilled its function as a light-hearted mobile game that lets players partake in some lighthearted action without demanding a lot of time and focus.

7) Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure

Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep gameplay (Image via Gearbox)

Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep is a stand-alone DLC campaign. With Tiny Tina acting as the Games Master, the title creates a fantasy setting that is modeled by D&D. While maintaining the looter-shooter action, it departs from the series' norm by incorporating platforming and puzzle components.

The variation from the standard formula can be a welcome shift for some players while being an annoying distraction for others. However, it adds a distinctive and enjoyable flavor to the original game's experience.

6) Borderlands: The Pre Sequel

The Pre Sequel gameplay features engaging gameplay (Image via Steam)

While its unique setting and characters may pique­ curiosity, The Pre Sequel's fundamental gameplay me­chanics and narrative structure remain consistent with earlier installments.

For fans craving more action from the franchise, this game provides an enjoyable experience­ but falls just short of reaching the same he­ights as its predecessors.

5) Borderlands

The iconic poster of the very first game (Image via Gearbox)

The game that started it all, the original Borderlands, holds a special place in the hearts of fans. It introduced the concept of looter-shooters to a wider gaming audience and managed to balance intense action with humor and storytelling. The DLCs, including Mad Moxxi's Underdome, General Knoxx's Armory, and Claptrap's Robolution, expanded the title significantly.

While it may lack some of the refinement of its sequels, this title is the foundation upon which the entire series was built and remains a classic in the genre.

4) Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands gameplay (Image via Gearbox)

Wonderlands takes a beloved character, Tiny Tina, and expands upon her universe. In a campaign framed within Tina's fantasy tabletop world, players embark on a chaotic and humorous adventure.

Featuring notable voice actors like Will Arnett and Andy Samberg, Wonderlands aims to be a more complete experience than the standalone Dragon Keep DLC from the original sequel. If you loved the wild humor and loot-driven gameplay of the main series, this spin-off should be on your radar.

3) Borderlands 3

Vault hunters' in-game look (Image via Gearbox)

Borderlands 3 just has so much to love that it should be at or near the top of our list of the best games in this franchise. Players can now finally explore several vaults on various planets in the game. The plot continues from the sequel's cliffhanger as Lilith activates the Vault Key Map.

The title ushe­red the franchise into the modern era, expanding on its re­nowned loot-shooting gameplay. Despite de­livering the expe­cted dose of wild humor and action-packed se­quences, it did encounter some controversy. Neve­rtheless, the game was well-receive­d by critics.

2) Tales from the Borderlands

Handsome Jack along with Handsome Jack A.I (Image via Gearbox)

Tales from the Borderlands took a gamble by delivering a Telltale-style narrative in a series known for its chaotic gunplay. However, this gamble paid off spectacularly.

The game provides a gripping story with interesting protagonists, Rhys and Fiona, in a brilliantly written narrative filled with humor and heart. If you ever wondered what Borderlands would be like if it focused more on storytelling and less on shooting, this is the answer.

Telltale's advent into Pandora is clearly one of the funniest games in this franchise. The setting of Pandora fits Telltale's clever narrative and gritty aesthetics perfectly.

1) Borderlands 2

Vault Hunters in this iconic sequel's trailer (Image via Gearbox)

This is still one of the finest games to ever be produced in this franchise, despite several releases over the years. Many of the problems that fans experienced with the first game are resolved in this iconic sequel, making it the undisputed masterpiece of the series.

Aside from that, this title featured Handsome Jack and Tiny Tina's entrance. The character-driven narrative, hilarious humor, and memorable characters make this game stand out from the rest. The sheer abundance of content, including exceptional expansions, adds to the appeal.

Key takeaway

Borderlands games have come a long way, with various iterations over the years. Most franchises grow stale after a few years, churning out the same content and becoming redundant. However, being as old as 10 years, this series still continues to impress players with its lore and enigmatic characters.

While the franchise has seen serious lows, these failed attempts are a testament to the fact that Gearbox is not scared to experiment.