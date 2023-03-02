"Aaron had a lot of death threats": Aaron Carter death scene photos revealed by mother as she hints at possible crime

American singer and rapper Aaron Carter’s mother, Jane Carter, received criticism after making a disturbing Facebook post about her son's death.

On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, Jane posted a few pictures of the spot where Aaron died. In the caption, she invalidated the drug overdose as the cause of his death and claimed that her son was the victim of a crime:

"Aaron had a lot of death threats and many many people who were making his life miserable"

Aaron's mother wrote that she was still trying to get a real investigation of her son’s death. She clarified that she wanted to share the death scene photos with everyone as the coroner determined the cause of Aaron’s death as an accidental drug overdose. Jane further argued that her son's death in the bathroom was never investigated as a possible crime scene due to his past records of addiction.

Adding that the photos were not taken by the police, Jane pointed out that information on a potential homicide was there for years as Aaron received a lot of death threats and there were a lot of people who were "making his life miserable."

Netizens criticize Aaron Carter's mother and his ex-fiancée for trying to sell the death scene photos for money and publicity

Amanda Arthur @amarthur214 Who’s still defending #MelanieMartin now? She’s vile teaming up with #Aaroncarter ’s #1 and first abuser - his own mother, Jane. Mel is the ultimate clout chaser and she’s learning from the worst! Who’s still defending #MelanieMartin now? She’s vile teaming up with #Aaroncarter’s #1 and first abuser - his own mother, Jane. Mel is the ultimate clout chaser and she’s learning from the worst!

Previously, Aaron’s ex-fiancée, Melanie Martin, claimed to have found text messages on his phone where she read a conversation about the singer owing $800 to an unidentified person for an unknown substance. She said that Aaron had told the person that he did not need the drug anymore, but the person responded that the singer still owed him the money. Aaron allegedly asked the other person if he was being threatened but received no response.

Martin claimed that she submitted the text messages to the investigators as evidence. Both Martin and Jane wanted the authorities to investigate the alleged drug deal that took place on the night of Aaron Carter's death.

However, fans of the singer have expressed their disgust at Jane Carter after she shared images of Aaron Carter's death scene. One user even said that the images did not help their struggle with their mental health and asked Jane if sharing the images was necessary.

Another user tweeted that Jane and Melanie most likely tried to sell the photos to tabloids but were rejected, which is why they decided to post the images themselves. A few other users also mentioned that sharing these photos was disrespectful.

Michelle Cooper @coopgal69 Seeing the water in the bathtub that Aaron Carter passed away in really has not helped the struggle I am having with my own mental health. Was that really necessary Jane Carter? Seeing the water in the bathtub that Aaron Carter passed away in really has not helped the struggle I am having with my own mental health. Was that really necessary Jane Carter?

sleuth  @jmadison60 @ImomaintplayinI Jane Carter is also a drunk who Aaron himself said in the week before his death that his mothers doctor told her she has 12 months to live if she doesn’t stop drinking. @ImomaintplayinI Jane Carter is also a drunk who Aaron himself said in the week before his death that his mothers doctor told her she has 12 months to live if she doesn’t stop drinking.

⭐️💫✨✨💫⭐️ @Biddyone11 I won’t be sharing the death scene photos of Aaron Carter. What I will say is that I would put money on Melanie and Jane most likely tried to sell these photos to tabloids but was told no, so they decided to post them anyway.



Sharing these photos is highly disrespectful.(1) I won’t be sharing the death scene photos of Aaron Carter. What I will say is that I would put money on Melanie and Jane most likely tried to sell these photos to tabloids but was told no, so they decided to post them anyway. Sharing these photos is highly disrespectful.(1)

Always Sparkle 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿♥️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @AlwaysSparkle90 The 2 women who claim to love him most, takin away his dignity even in death, I’m sickened! Loggin in to see #AaronCarter trendin again so decided to click it and see why, Wish there was a way I could un-see what I’ve just seenThe 2 women who claim to love him most, takin away his dignity even in death, I’m sickened! #melaniemartin and #JaneCarter should be ashamed Loggin in to see #AaronCarter trendin again so decided to click it and see why, Wish there was a way I could un-see what I’ve just seen 😞 The 2 women who claim to love him most, takin away his dignity even in death, I’m sickened! #melaniemartin and #JaneCarter should be ashamed

Jen @fabulousj86 I’m honestly disgusted with #JaneCarter and #MelanieMartin ! First, you dox an innocent woman that will have to live with the nightmare of finding #AaronCarter deceased. Then publicly posting the aftermath of his passing! So foul and disrespectful! I’m honestly disgusted with #JaneCarter and #MelanieMartin! First, you dox an innocent woman that will have to live with the nightmare of finding #AaronCarter deceased. Then publicly posting the aftermath of his passing! So foul and disrespectful!

Don Fitzgerald @youreajokeac It’s predictable but still sad. Jane posting #aaroncarter bathroom in the aftermath of his OD is for attention. Mel and her claiming he could have been killed is for attention. They want a documentary and cash for the exclusive story. This is not a mother. This is a parasite It’s predictable but still sad. Jane posting #aaroncarter bathroom in the aftermath of his OD is for attention. Mel and her claiming he could have been killed is for attention. They want a documentary and cash for the exclusive story. This is not a mother. This is a parasite

Aaron Carter’s mother claims that there are people who should be held accountable for her son's demise

The pictures Jane Carter posted on Wednesday included the bathtub where the singer’s body was found. The water turned green due to Aaron Carter’s body being there for several hours before being discovered by his housekeeper.

Aaron’s mother also posted three other pictures where the towels could be seen on the floor, and a contaminated water spill from the bathtub appeared on the bathroom floor. Jane said that she received full support from other members of Aaron’s family as well as his friends to post the pictures because she wanted to bring attention back to her son’s case.

CheckTheEnabler @debtthefraud And by “friends and family” you mean Melanie, her sister and her sisters deranged fiancé, that KC woman, and probably CheckYourCourtRecords. I find it hard to believe nick or angel or anyone who cared about aaron would want those upsetting photos shared publicly #aaroncarter And by “friends and family” you mean Melanie, her sister and her sisters deranged fiancé, that KC woman, and probably CheckYourCourtRecords. I find it hard to believe nick or angel or anyone who cared about aaron would want those upsetting photos shared publicly #aaroncarter https://t.co/w73GBPfSHK

Jane claimed that it was wrong for the cops not to properly investigate the death scene to see what happened before allowing anyone to enter Aaron’s house after discovering his body. She added:

“Because of my son's mental illness and prescription drug issues they (cops) just wanted it to be something easy that they didn't have the time or inclination to address."

She also mentioned that there are people who should be held accountable for Aaron Carter’s death.

Aaron’s mother also found it suspicious that her son was allegedly pulled out of the bathtub while someone performed CPR on him, and yet the towels in the bathroom appeared to be “perfectly placed.”

FeelFreetoPanic @FeelFreeToPanic Betty did not pull him from the tub Jane. Stop spreading misinformation. Additionally Melanie is photographed in these photos monkeying around with towels. This is not necessarily how the scene was when police arrived. #aaroncarter Betty did not pull him from the tub Jane. Stop spreading misinformation. Additionally Melanie is photographed in these photos monkeying around with towels. This is not necessarily how the scene was when police arrived. #aaroncarter https://t.co/L9rgwnzr4w

The L.A. County Coroner’s Office told Aaron Carter's family that no water was found in his lungs during the autopsy, which meant that Aaron did not drown. This led investigators to believe that the singer had passed away from an overdose.

