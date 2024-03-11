“All she does is trying to bring people down”: Ex-trainee Han Seo-hee’s alleged chat leak with a friend about male idols leaves internet infuriated

Former K-pop trainee Han Seo-hee has once again found herself in the spotlight due to alleged leaked conversations with a female friend. The alleged chats, which circulated online, featured discussions about male K-pop idols, and many comments were reportedly made in an unprofessional manner.

The alleged conversation specifically centered around the young K-pop group RIIZE, with mentions of dating members and comments on their attractiveness. Additionally, the individuals involved allegedly discussed their interest in other male idols, including TXT's Beomgyu, ENHYPEN's Heeseung, NCT's Taeyong, and others. Fans expressed outrage at the inappropriate nature of the conversation.

While Han Seo-hee's reported personal Instagram account denied the authenticity of the chats, claiming they were fabricated, her history of involvement in controversial events with other K-entertainment stars has led many to question her credibility. Despite her denial, fans remain troubled by her actions.

Han Seo-hee caught up in inappropriate mess again

Han Seo-hee began her journey in the entertainment industry as a promising idol trainee. However, her path took a tumultuous turn, leading her to become one of the most controversial figures in the Korean entertainment scene. Her involvement in illegal drug-related activities several years ago led to her arrest, marking the beginning of a series of controversies that have plagued her career.

In recent years as well, she has continued to attract media attention for various controversial incidents, making her a polarizing figure in the industry. A few months ago, she was again stuck in controversy due to alleged leaked intimate messages involving popular K-drama actor Ahn Hyo-seop. The alleged messages were subsequently removed from all platforms, but the incident further tarnished her reputation.

Now, Han Seo-hee is back in the spotlight for allegedly inappropriate conversations involving active male K-pop idols. In the alleged leaked chats, she and her friend discussed their interactions with members of the new K-pop group RIIZE, including details about dating experiences and reasons for breakups. These conversations have stirred up further controversy and attracted criticism from fans.

This conversation roughly went like this (idol names marked as A, X, Y, Z):

"Han Seo Hee (H): Who did you date? Friend: I’m only telling you, unnie. I dated [A]. H: When did you guys break up? Who is [A]? Still, I’m relieved you didn’t date [X]. Friend: Lol, I saw [X], too. He didn’t look that ugly in real life. We broke up over a year ago, but we still keep in touch and l saw him last November.

"H: If you give me [A], I’ll give you [Y]. Lol, go and date [Y] Friend: I don’t think [Y] would date me. H: He would date you, he loves to date non-celebrities. [A] would never date me."

It continued,

"Friend: I was thinking, lol. H: Tell him my name is Han Yoo-joo and I’ll meet him this one time. Tell him I was born in 1998. Friend: Unnie, do you not like [Z]? H: I like [Z]. Friend: But this conversation needs to be kept a secret. H: I live in Hannam The Hill right now. Who would I tell? ~ "(courtesy of Koreaboo)

However, her alleged subsequent chat with one of these male idols was also leaked on the internet. Though it wasn’t released who this idol exactly was, the chat seemed improper.

"H: Are you bringing your car? Idol: Yes because I’m afraid sasaengs would follow if I took a cab. H: Hannam The Hill [address]. Idol: What’s the cut-off for being let in? The type of car? H: You have sasaengs? Idol: Yeah, since I’m an idol. H: No, whether I let you in or not, lol."

It continues,

"Idol: So why are taxis allowed but not personal cars? Also, if I go you need to give me some dating advice, okay? H: Ha, you have a girlfriend? Okay. Idol: Open the door, I’m almost there. H: No, don’t come!!! You’re like a bulldozer. Idol: Lol, I’m just joking. Yes! I made a new friend. Noona, you should be happy that you made a new friend, too."

In the alleged leaked conversation, it appears that Han Seo-hee and the idol were planning to meet and engage in conversation. Allegedly, the female friend in the above conversation has been identified as the ex-girlfriend of RIIZE member Eunseok. She has been rumored to be a matchmaker for Han Seo-hee, arranging dates with idols.

Furthermore, alleged leaked chats between Eunseok and his alleged ex-girlfriend, Kim Ye-in, have also surfaced. In the chats, Kim Ye-in reportedly asks Eunseok to introduce Han Seo-hee to his bandmates Wonbin and Sungchan.

Fans expressed their disappointment over the conversations:

These alleged conversations reportedly originated from the messaging app KakaoTalk. However, Han Seo-hee took to her Instagram to refute these claims, claiming the allegations were false. She even threatened legal action against the individual responsible for spreading the rumors.

While no official statements have been released by any of the involved parties, fans are voicing their disappointment over the alleged conversations involving Han Seo-hee. Many fans believe that her past controversies lend traction to the possibility that the chats could be real, citing her previous behavior as indicative of her personality.

As a result, fans have become defensive of their favorite K-pop idols who were mentioned in the conversations between Han Seo-hee and her friend. Despite the lack of concrete evidence, there has been a notable absence of support for Seo-hee from K-pop fans. Instead, many are urging her to refrain from involving herself with their idols and to cease generating controversies.