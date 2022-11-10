“Always be the baby of BTS”: ARMYs shower praise on Jung Kook’s youthful visuals in “Us, Ourselves and BTS” photoshoot 

BTS' Jung Kook is earning ARMYs praise for his youthful visuals in the group’s “Us, Ourselves and BTS” photoshoot.

On November 9, the Yet to Come singers released the photoshoot video for the upcoming photo folio "Us, Ourselves, and BTS," revealing the members’ various charms. In the “Sports Day” concept photo, all the members are dressed in cool, well-fitted track pants, looking handsome.

However, the group’s youngest member, Jung Kook, caught everyone’s attention with his youthful visuals and charismatic aura. One ARMY tweeted, “always be the baby of BTS,” highlighting that despite being a 25-year-old, the Euphoria singer will always be the most precious maknae to the rest of the group and their fans.

BTS’ Jung Kook leaves ARMYs impressed with his duality in the new “Us, Ourselves and BTS” photoshoot

BTS members recently participated in “Us, Ourselves and BTS” photoshoot, a new project in the Photo-folio series that previously featured members Jung Kook, RM, and Jimin.

The recently released photoshoot sketch video shows the BTS members participating in various concepts for the photo shoot. It started with a simple studio set-up, followed by a quirky photoshoot in a photobooth with interesting props. Finally, the members re-lived their school days, donning uniforms and posing in classrooms.

According to the ARMYs, everyone looked stylish and charismatic. However, it was the Left and Right singer who left ARMYs impressed with his duality in the new “Us, Ourselves and BTS” photoshoot.

From flaunting his tattoos in the studio concept to showing off his fun and quirky side in the photobooth concept, the maknae amazed his fans when he finally showed off his high-school youthful looks in the “Sports Day” concept photo.

According to fans, the photoshoot showcasing his duality is impressive because, despite being the group's youngest member, Jung Kook is no longer a high-school student. They further agreed that the My Time singer's visuals are as versatile as the artist’s talent and that he can truly fit into any concept.

The photoshoot summarizes BTS’s nine years in the industry, depicting their various concepts. When BTS first teased photos from the 8 Photo-Folio series, ARMYs revealed that it resembles the septet’s 2017 Season’s Greetings pictures. They also believed that it is called the 8 Photo-folio series because it consists of seven BTS members, with the eighth one being ARMY.

HYBE announces elaborate plans for BTS in the 2022 HYBE Briefing With the Community video

HYBE’s CEO Park Ji-won made some important announcements at today’s 2022 HYBE Briefing With the Community. Besides their elaborate plans for comebacks, new albums, and concerts for new and existing groups, BTS members will be focusing on their solo activities and album releases.

Leader RM will be the third member this year to release his album this year after j-hope’s Jack in the Box and Jin’s The Astronaut. Remaining members SUGA, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook will release their albums next year as a parting gift for ARMY before enlisting in the military.

Besides that, BTS and the Euphoria singer have been nominated for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. The group has been nominated in three categories, including The Group of 2022, The Music Video of 2022 for Yet to Come from their anniversary anthology album Proof, and The Concert Tour of 2022 for Permission to Dance On Stage.

Moreover, Jung Kook earned nominations alongside Charlie Puth in The Music Video of 2022 and The Collaboration Song of 2022 categories for their collab track Left and Right.

