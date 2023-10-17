"Always getting in trouble": Tekashi 6ix9ine mugshot after reportedly beating up two producers sparks mixed reactions online

Tekashi 6ix9ine, the controversial American rapper, was arrested in the Dominican Republic on Friday, October 13, 2023, for allegedly assaulting two music producers in a feud involving his girlfriend, Yailin La Más Viral.

According to NME, the assault was carried out by the artist and his crew on the victims, identified as Cristian Anthony Rojas and Nelson Alfonso Hilario García. The rapper was detained while trying to leave the country on a private plane.

As the rapper's mugshot went viral over the weekend, fans posted mixed reactions online. Some were wondering what the reason behind the altercation was, while others were not surprised about the current news, as 6ix9ine has been arrested multiple times in the past. One netizen, @DavidMamud, even noted how he was "always getting in trouble."

Fan reacts to Tekashi 6is9ine's arrest. (Images via Twitter/@DavidMamud)

Tekashi 6ix9ine gets arrested in Dominican Republic for assault, netizens express conflicting opinions

On October 13, 2023, Daniel Hernandez, known professionally as Tekashi 6ix9ine and also as Tekashi69 was arrested for allegedly assaulting two music producers over an argument involving his girlfriend and fellow performer, Yailin La Más Viral.

According to the Dominican Republic officials, he was taken into custody from Hotel Balcones in the Dominican city of Sanchez on Friday. A police statement was issued on Sunday, October 15, 2023, as per NME.

As per reports made by the Dominican newspaper Diario Libre, the 27-year-old rapper arrived at a studio early Friday morning with four other men and attacked the two producers, Cristian Anthony Rojas and Nelson Alfonso Hilario García. Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend was reportedly recording a song with a producer named Diamond La Mafia and had apparently left the studio at the time of the assault.

The surveillance video captured the crew leaving on foot, although the actual assault was not recorded. As per Diario Libre, Diamond La Mafia later claimed that Tekashi had been “jealous” of him, and Yailin and another producer claimed he needed surgery to fix his injured jaw after getting hit with the butt of a gun.

Felix Portes, a criminal lawyer in the Dominican Republic, disclosed that Tekashi 6ix9ine was trying to leave the country on a private plane after the alleged assault. He revealed on his Instagram that the artist was put on "migration alert." The lawyer wrote,

"Trying to leave the country on a private plane, Tekashi 69 turned out to have MIGRATION ALERT. His trip was aborted. The popular artist is on the run, his whereabouts unknown since there is an arrest warrant issued for beatings and injuries and threats."

While he was being taken into custody, a crowd emerged and cheered for the rapper. As the news made its way online, some made fun of Tekashi for the situation being a case of jealousy, while other netizens were not surprised by another one of his arrests.

Tekashi was arrested in the town of Samana in the Dominican Republic and will soon be transferred to La Vega to answer the assault charges, as per The Los Angeles Times.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has previously been arrested on other charges

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been arrested on multiple occasions, including in August 2018. The rapper was detained on racketeering charges in connection with the Nine Trey Gangsters in New York, a violent gang he allegedly used as a "personal hit squad."

As per Daily News, Tekashi 6ix9ine became infamous in the hip-hop community because he turned against the gang and testified for the prosecution. He earned a lenient two-year sentence because of his deal but was branded a "snitch."

The rapper was also arrested in Florida, most recently, in August 2023, because he failed to appear in court for a traffic violation, as per NME. Tekashi had been accused of driving 136 mph in a 65 mph zone.