"She should sue him": Tekashi 69 and Yailin Le Mas viral Twitter picture controversy explained

American rapper Tekashi69 also known as 6ix9ine, uploaded a photo reel of some intimate moments with rapper Yailin La Más Viral on his Instagram story on June 26. Although he quickly deleted the story, people took screenshots, and the topic went viral on Twitter.

In the photo reel, the thumbnails of a few videos could be seen, which was quite explicit. The photos were allegedly taken on a private plane that both 6ix9ine and Yailin took together recently.

The two have been posting each other's photos and videos on their respective social media profiles for quite some time. This made fans speculate that a romance might be brewing between 6ix9ine and Yailin. However, the two denied the dating speculations and said they were only friends and coworkers. 6ix9ine recently released a song Pa Ti where he collaborated with Yailin.

Several people tweeted about the leaked photo reel and wondered whether 6ix9ine did it intentionally. Many people said that the 27-year-old rapper orchestrated this whole drama and deliberately uploaded the photo reel but later deleted it to pretend that he had shared it mistakenly. One user @SonnyRespeto, wrote on Twitter that Yailin should sue 6ix9ine.

Netizens react to 6ix9ine and Yailin's leaked private photos. (Image via Twitter/@SonnyRespeto)

Netizens reacted to Tekashi and Yailin's leaked video and their equation

The accidental leaking of photos displaying their intimate moments gave rise to questions regarding Yailin's current relationship status with her husband, Anuel AA.

They got married in June 2022 and separated in February 2023. Since they have not yet been divorced, many said Anuel should sign the divorce papers as Yailin's intimate moments with Tekashi leaked online. Netizens took to 6ix9ine's recent Instagram posts to leave comments about the situation with Yailin.

Netizens react to 6ix9ine and Yailin's leaked private photos. (Image via Instagram/@6ix9ine)

Netizens react to 6ix9ine and Yailin's leaked private photos. (Image via Instagram/@6ix9ine)

Netizens react to 6ix9ine and Yailin's leaked private photos. (Image via Instagram/@6ix9ine)

Netizens react to 6ix9ine and Yailin's leaked private photos. (Image via Instagram/@6ix9ine)

Netizens react to 6ix9ine and Yailin's leaked private photos. (Image via Twitter/@fabiolita253)

Netizens react to 6ix9ine and Yailin's leaked private photos. (Image via Twitter/@rapcallejerord)

Netizens react to 6ix9ine and Yailin's leaked private photos. (Image via Twitter/@elmelosky)

In the leaked photo reel, Yailin La Mas Viral was seen wearing a pink outfit, the same one that she was seen wearing while boarding the private plane. She was seen squatting down in front of Tekashi in one of the thumbnails, while another showed her sitting on the rapper's lap.

Some people noted that 6ix9ine probably started giving expensive gifts to Yailin because they got intimate. Others also slammed the 20-year-old rapper for getting involved with another man too soon after her separation. However, neither Tekashi nor Yailin has addressed the leaked photos yet.

Poll : 0 votes