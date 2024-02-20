"And busted for lip-syncing at the same time": Internet reacts as Madonna falls off chair on stage in viral video 

Madonna recently made headlines, after a video from her Celebration Tour in Seattle went viral, which captured the singer suffering a fall from her chair. In the video, one of her dancers in high heels can be seen dragging Madonna’s chair at full speed, eventually causing a slip.

However, after losing her balance for a few seconds, the singer then gets up with a smile and continues to sing. The incident took place on Sunday, February 18, 2023, at the Climate Pledge Arena, while Madonna was singing her iconic song Open Your Heart.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens expressed their reactions on social media. At the same time, many also highlighted how the accident showed Madonna was allegedly lip-syncing her songs, as even when she fell, the song apparently continued to play in the background.

Social media users shower reactions as the Material Girl singer falls off her chair while performing in a show in Seattle. (Image via @CollinRugg/ X)

Memefest sparks on social media as Madonna falls off her chair during her performance in Seattle

The viral video showing Madonna falling off her chair has sparked a lot of reactions from the masses on social media, as many highlighted how the music and track allegedly continued to play, even though Madonna stopped singing for a few seconds when she fell down. On the other hand, others appreciated her spirit to laugh it off as soon as she got up.

Expand Tweet

As an X user, @CollinRugg uploaded the video on the platform, here is how the masses reacted:

Social media users shower reactions as the Material Girl singer falls off her chair while performing in a show in Seattle. (Image via @CollinRugg/ X)

Social media users shower reactions as the Material Girl singer falls off her chair while performing in a show in Seattle. (Image via @CollinRugg/ X)

Social media users shower reactions as the Material Girl singer falls off her chair while performing in a show in Seattle. (Image via @CollinRugg/ X)

Social media users shower reactions as the Material Girl singer falls off her chair while performing in a show in Seattle. (Image via @CollinRugg/ X)

Social media users shower reactions as the Material Girl singer falls off her chair while performing in a show in Seattle. (Image via @CollinRugg/ X)

Social media users shower reactions as the Material Girl singer falls off her chair while performing in a show in Seattle. (Image via @CollinRugg/ X)

Social media users shower reactions as the Material Girl singer falls off her chair while performing in a show in Seattle. (Image via @CollinRugg/ X)

Social media users shower reactions as the Material Girl singer falls off her chair while performing in a show in Seattle. (Image via @CollinRugg/ X)

Social media users shower reactions as the Material Girl singer falls off her chair while performing in a show in Seattle. (Image via @CollinRugg/ X)

Social media users shower reactions as the Material Girl singer falls off her chair while performing in a show in Seattle. (Image via @CollinRugg/ X)

Madonna’s Celebration Tour was initially postponed after the singer was hospitalized due to an alleged infection. However, now that the singer has recovered, she will be travelling to various cities in North America and Europe for more than 80 shows. At the moment, the Vogue singer has not yet commented on the fall and the viral video.