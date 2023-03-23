Andrew Tate's detention extended by another 30 days for the fourth time by Romanian court

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan will remain in custody in Romania for 30 more days following the fourth extension to their detention since they were detained by the authorities back in December 2022.

The controversial internet personality was arrested after Romania’s anti-organised crime agency, DIICOT, took them into custody last year. The Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism is still in the process of investigating the Tate brothers for alleged human trafficking and r*pe charges by forming an organized crime group with two other Romanian nationals currently under house arrest.

Why is Tristan and Andrew Tate's jail time being extended? Preventive detention explained

Remarks @Remarks Court orders Andrew Tate to remain in jail for another 30 days. JUST IN:Court orders Andrew Tate to remain in jail for another 30 days. JUST IN: 🇷🇴 Court orders Andrew Tate to remain in jail for another 30 days.

As mentioned before, Andrew and Tristan Tate have been in a Romanian jail since December 2022, and the authorities have yet to officially charge them with any crime. The brothers' lawyers have maintained that keeping them in jail, as opposed to, say, house arrest, has been incredibly damaging to their image.

However, detaining suspects of organized crime and other crimes of this magnitude is a common practice in the country, and authorities can legally keep potential suspects in police custody for up to six months without charging them with any crime.

Some might wonder why the Tate brothers are still in jail while the two Romanian women who are also accused of the same crimes, namely Luana Radu and Georgiana Naghel, are under house arrest. As per reports, prosecutors have been adamant that Tristan and Andrew Tate are flight risks.

They say that the brothers might leave Romania for a country that will hinder further investigation of the crimes by not allowing extradition, thus justifying preventative custody. According to the BBC, the spokeswoman for Andrew Tate's legal team, Mateea Petrescu, has revealed that during the most recent hearing, where the detention period was extended until the end of April, the judge had a dynamic exchange with the brothers but opted for an extension, citing them as flight risks.

Lawyer claims US Embassy didn't help with the legal process

Despite fans hankering for their release, Andrew Tate's lawyer Tina Glandian revealed earlier this month that the US Embassy in Romania did not extend a helping hand. The decision has drawn sharp criticism from the internet personality's supporters.

Glandian went on the PBD Podcast and insinuated that the embassy's reluctance to help two US citizens and even intervening on their behalf to get the Tate brothers out of police custody has something to do with Andrew and Tristan's past takes, which are controversial, to say the least.

"Who I did call when I was in Bucharest was the US embassy to see if I could get assistance with this. But they pretty much just deferred me to my Romanian Council and said that I have to work with them and follow the procedure that they recommend. Ultimately, they weren't really much help in me trying to achieve that."

This comes a week after both Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate's bail applications were rejected by the court for the fifth time.

