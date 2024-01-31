Apple TV+ announces season two for hit, high-octane thriller Hijack

Hijack, the Apple TV thriller from George Kay and Jim Field Smith, has been renewed for a second season. The streaming platform has confirmed in a press release on Wednesday, January 31, that the Idris Elba starrer has been renewed for another run and will be coming soon to the platform.

The news comes almost six months after the debut of the finale of the first season, which aired in August 2023. This considerable delay in announcing the renewal was due to the Hollywood strikes that were going on in 2023. Hijack star Idris Elba has confirmed that he will be returning for the second season.

Apple TV has announced the second season of Hijack

Expand Tweet

The creative director of Apple TV+ Europe, Jay Hunt, has commented on the series renewal, saying,

“Global audiences were on tenterhooks watching Idris’s riveting performance in ‘Hijack,’ and we’re thrilled to be working again with 60Forty and Idiotlamp on an equally compelling season two.”

Show star and executive producer Idris Elba himself added,

“I was floored by the overwhelming audience response after season one. It’s top secret what new situation unfolds for Sam Nelson but I can assure you we will bring the high octane back!.”

Season 2 will be executive produced by Idris Elba, along with Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, and Tom Nash at 60Forty Films. Show creators Kay and Field Smith will also join as executive producers through their own production company, Idiotlamp Productions.

About Hijack season 1

Soon after its debut in August 2023, the Apple TV thriller scaled the ranks to become one of the top dramas on the streaming platform. The series received acclaim from critics and fans alike. It also managed to bag a Certified Fresh critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and land on the Nielsen Streaming Originals Top 10 list.

Back when the series made its debut in August 2023, co-creator Jim Field Smith dropped a hint regarding a potential second season, saying,

"Oh, never say never on anything."

However, he acknowledged the challenge that the creative team would have to face, finding a way to bring Sam Nelson back. Smith said,

"I think Sam as a character is really compelling, I think the way Idris portrays him is really compelling, and I think it would always be interesting to see how he would react in other situations, of course."

Expand Tweet

Elba shared Smith's view:

"I'm going to be honest here. I'd like to see Sam come back, but I just don't want to see another Hijack. It's got to be clever, and we can see him make decisions that are impossible to make. And I think that's going to be fun for the audience, but it has to be the right setup. So who knows? If the audience really wants it, it's going to happen."

The first season of Hijack revolved around Sam Nelson, a business negotiator, who found himself trapped in a plane hijacking on a seven-hour flight to London. Putting his negotiation skills into play, along with help from a counterterrorism officer on the ground, Nelson attempts to defuse the situation and save his co-passengers.

Season 1 also starred Archie Panjabi, Christine Adams, Max Beesley, and Ben Miles.

As of now, Apple TV has revealed very little about the upcoming season, but fans can rest assured that Idris Elba will be coming back to slip into the shoes of Sam Nelson.