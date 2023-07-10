Are cluster bombs banned under the Geneva Convention? Controversial history explored 

The topic of Cluster bombs appeared to be trending online for a few days following the United States' confirmation it will supply the deadly weapon to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package.

Last week, on Friday, July 7, national security adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed that following months of debate within the Biden administration, they have decided to provide Kyiv with the controversial weapons banned by over 100 countries.

Following the announcement, the move was criticized by human rights groups as the extremely volatile weapon holds a historical record of killing civilians. The volatility of the controversial weapons prompted the Geneva Convention to ban the use of cluster bombs.

DC_Draino @DC_Draino Here are cluster bombs in action



The bomblets have high “dud rates” which is why they’re banned



Nobody wants to walk through old battlefields with metal detectors looking for these so they invariably maim and kill civilian men, women, and children long after these conflicts end

In 2010, 123 countries, including the UK, France and Germany, signed an international treaty - the Convention on Cluster Munitions - outlawing the use of the weapon. However, The United States, Ukraine and Russia are not part of the convention treaty.

What is Cluster bombs or Cluster munitions?

Richard Medhurst @richimedhurst 🧵THREAD: Biden is sending Ukraine cluster bombs, a horrific weapon banned in most countries

Cluster bombs or munitions are canisters encumbered with several tiny bomblets that can be dropped from aircraft or fired using a rocket, missile or artillery shell. After the bomb is launched they break open at a prescribed height and scatter over a wide area resembling several football stadiums.

Shortly after, tens of hundreds of tiny bomblets explode on impact on the ground. While several bomblets do explode, hitting the intended target, a significant proportion don’t detonate. They instead lie dormant in the area for years, creating a deadly minefield for unsuspecting civilians who might stumble upon them in the future.

Richard Medhurst @richimedhurst The cluster bombs Biden sends today will kill and maim Ukrainians 20 years from now

According to the International Committee of the Red Cross between 10% to 40% of the munitions fail to detonate on impact. The undetonated bomblets are notorious for exploding during civilian activity years later.

The United States between 1964 and 1973 dropped 270 million cluster bombs on Laos. Per several human rights groups, deadly cluster bomblets still lie dormant in Laos and Vietnam 50 years after they were deployed.

The human cost of the volatile weapon prompted the Geneva Convention to ban its use. While the US is not part of the convention treaty, they tried to phase them out in 2016.

While the weapon in question has not been used in recent years, the war between Russia and Ukraine saw a significant increase in the use of Cluster bombs.

Biden administration defends its decision to supply Cluster bombs to Ukraine

Rep. Barbara Lee @RepBarbaraLee Cluster bombs pose a fatal threat to civilians YEARS after wars end.



Sending them to Ukraine is the wrong decision.

Shortly after the US agreed to supply Cluster bombs to Ukraine, UK PM Rishi Sunak condemned the move alongside Spain and Canada, who are part of the 123 countries bound by the convention treaty banning the use of the deadly weapon. On Saturday, Sunak said:

“ [The UK is] signatory to a convention which prohibits the production or use of cluster munitions and discourages their use. We will continue to do our part to support Ukraine against Russia's illegal and unprovoked invasion, but we've done that by providing heavy battle tanks and most recently long-range weapons, and hopefully, all countries can continue to support Ukraine."

On Sunday, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby told ABC, that they stand by their decision to supply the weapon to Ukraine.

“While Russia is using them in Ukraine in an aggressive war on another country and indiscriminately killing civilians, the Ukrainians will be using these cluster munitions which have a very low dud rate, but they’ll be using them to defend their own territory hitting Russian positions.”

Kirby added:

“We can all agree that more civilians have been and will continue to be killed by Russian forces with whether it’s cluster munitions drones, missile attacks, or just frontal assaults, then will likely be hurt by the use of these cluster munitions fired at Russian positions inside Ukrainian territory.”

Party for Socialism and Liberation @pslnational We condemn Biden's decision to ship internationally-banned cluster bombs to Ukraine, which pose a particularly lethal threat to civilians.



US cluster bombing of Laos ended in 1973, yet cluster bombs continue to cause over 100 casualties a year.



Will Ukraine see the same fate?

Per a recent report in Washington Post, President Joe Biden, who has raised ethical questions pertaining to the use of Cluster bombs in the past, has historically supported its military significance.

