ARMYs chant “BTS paved the way” on social media as septet bags three nominations at 2023 Grammy Awards

ARMYs chanted “BTS paved the way” on social media as the talented seven-member group bagged three nominations at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

On November 15, 2022, the Recording Academy officially announced the nominees for next year’s Grammy Awards. BTS earned their first nomination in the “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance” category for their hit My Universe, created in collaboration with British rock band Coldplay.

BTS’ latest title track, Yet to Come, from their anniversary-anthology album Proof has also earned a nomination in the “Best Music Video” category. Bangtan Boys earned their third and final nomination for “Album of the Year” as featured artists on Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres.

The septet’s triple nomination has sparked joy and euphoria within the fandom, with supporters across the globe taking to social media to express their enthusiasm.

BTS ARMYs react to Bangtan’s historic triple Grammy nominations

Lex🦋 Black Pumas @Jeonspencer7 "BTS making English songs every year to get a Grammy win" NOW WHO WANNA COME TO THE TABLE AND TALK WITH ME COZ YET TO COME A KOREAN BALLAD SONG JUST GOT A GRAMMY NOMINATION !!! "BTS making English songs every year to get a Grammy win" NOW WHO WANNA COME TO THE TABLE AND TALK WITH ME COZ YET TO COME A KOREAN BALLAD SONG JUST GOT A GRAMMY NOMINATION !!!

On November 15, 2022, ARMYs took to social media to react to BTS' historic triple Grammy nominations. The famed South Korean band are currently nominated in:

The "Best Pop Duo/Group" category for the soulful track My Universe in collaboration with Coldplay

"Best Music Video" category for Yet to Come from the album Proof

"Album of the Year" category for Coldplay's Music of the Spheres album, where members RM, SUGA, and j-hope have been given songwriting credits

Their first nomination is for the “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance" category, their third consecutive nomination in the aforementioned category after their English songs Dynamite in 2021 and Butter in 2022.

Bangtan is the only group to be nominated in the “Best Pop Duo/Group” category for three consecutive years, bested only by Maroon 5 and their My Universe collaborators, Coldplay.

ARMYs are ecstatic and have flooded social media platforms with praise for the K-pop juggernauts and their historic triple nominations at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Their second nomination, Yet to Come, is also BTS’ first Korean language song to be nominated for a Grammy Award. This is the first time that BTS has earned double nominations at the Grammy Awards and have now taken their total tally of nominations to five.

Finally, for their third nomination in the “Album of the Year” category, Bangtan's rap line members RM, SUGA, and j-hope are credited as songwriters on Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres album, earning them a stake in Coldplay’s nomination.

Following this nomination, Bangtan's rap line members RM, SUGA and j-hope are now Grammy-credited songwriters.

Bangtan first appeared at the Grammy Awards in 2019 as presenters and presented H.E.R with the “Best R&B album” award.

In 2020, they became the first K-pop artists to perform at the Grammy Awards, sharing the stage with American rapper Lil Nas X to perform Old Town Road.

In 2021, they earned their first nomination for their debut English song Dynamite and also debuted their solo stage for the song. The following year, they earned yet another nomination with Butter and performed the song at the awards as well.

The Yet to Come singers are now the most nominated Korean artists of all time. Currently, there is no information if the members will be attending or performing at the 2023 Grammy Awards and an official announcement on that front is eagerly awaited.

More about BTS’ recent activities

Ever since Bangtan members announced their intentions to serve in the military, the members have been busy with their solo activities and promotions.

j-hope released his solo album, Jack in the Box, in July, followed by Jin, who released his debut solo album, The Astronaut, and has been participating in various promotional activities and variety shows as well.

RM is all set to release his solo album Indigo next month on December 2, making him the third member to release his solo work this year.

Jung Kook is all set to perform at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and is currently stationed there.

V is currently in Paris for an undisclosed project. Members SUGA and Jimin have been maintaining a studied silence and it has been revealed that SUGA and the septet's maknae members Jimin, V, and Jung Kook are all set to release solo albums next year.

The 2023 Grammy Awards will be aired live on February 5, 2023.

