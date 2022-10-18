"Peter is so disgusting": Fans slam Peter after Brittany confronts him for calling her a "clout chaser" on Bachelor in Paradise

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 aired a brand new episode on Monday, October 17, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The two-hour episode featured the remaining cast members looking to explore new relationships and deepen their existing connections on the beach. However, with the twist that brings 10 new individuals to the show, the competition keeps getting stiffer, creating chaos.

On this week's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Brittany confronted Peter for calling her a "clout chaser," leading to a heated argument between the two. Eventually, Peter left the beach. However, fans were upset with his behavior. One tweeted:

K-killah @killah_kellzz_ Peter is so disgusting, ew take the trash out #BachelorInParadise Peter is so disgusting, ew take the trash out #BachelorInParadise

The official synopsis of the episode read:

"The tropical heat is on as 12 men find themselves vying for only seven roses. While some beachy bros do everything they can to woo the women who’ve caught their eye, others may not make it to the rose ceremony at all; and one will find an unexpected spark in a new arrival."

It continued:

"Once the sand has settled and the newly formed couples are feeling their love bloom, Jesse Palmer arrives to drop a bombshell announcement that divides the beach like never before. Will these connections be able to weather the storm?"

The ladies confront Peter on Bachelor in Paradise

Bachelor in Paradise @BachParadise Looks like there's trouble in paradise Looks like there's trouble in paradise 👀 https://t.co/CJTMAhk8tf

On tonight's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Peter was in hot waters after Brittany confronted him for calling her a "clout chaser." Tensions on the beach were already high with five men potentially going home in the episode. This eventually got the better of Casey. He fainted after spurring drama between Peter and the ladies by informing Brittany about Peter's accusations towards her.

Birttany had previously gone on a one-on-one date with Peter. However, things didn't turn out well for the two as they couldn't connect. On tonight's episode, flashback clips saw Peter calling Brittany a "clout chaser," saying that she had confessed to being on the show to gather enough social media followers.

In a confessional on Bachelor in Paradise, Brittany said:

"What? I don't even know this guy. I just met him yesterday. Why is he, like, you know, openly, like, saying all of this? Like she should be apologizing if anything. Coz he made the date horrible."

Brittany pulled Peter aside for a conversation, but things suddenly went south. While the former accused him of calling her a "clout chaser," Peter felt that things "weren't adding up" with her. Peter then called her an "honest waste of time," which infuriated Brittany even more. She then walked out of the conversation.

However, before she could walk out, Peter said:

"The biggest regret was that I took you on the date because unfortunately -- well, it is what it is."

Brittany then expressed her frustration to the remaining Bachelor in Paradise cast members who then all got together and asked Peter to leave the beach. However, Peter maintained that he would leave "on his own terms."

While speaking with Aaron, Peter said:

"She comes over here and she grabs me and she talks to me. And she's like, "how can you justify calling me a clout chaser when, like, you tried, to kiss me after five minutes.?" She's like, "We don't even know each other."...And yo, you're gonna come at me because you don't know my favorite colour...We don't have a connection because all you cared was to talk to me about TikTok and Instagram."

Fans slam Peter for his behavior on Bachelor in Paradise

Fans sided with Brittany and soon took to social media to express their opinions about Peter's attitude towards her.

jackie (taylor’s version) @jackiee_dimmick Yes Peter Brittany is the one here for clout and to be an influencer mhmm totally believable #BachelorInParadise Yes Peter Brittany is the one here for clout and to be an influencer mhmm totally believable #BachelorInParadise https://t.co/BZ8F8otBYq

ItsBachMonday 📅 @ItsBachMonday

#BachelorInParadise PETER, YOU TALKED ABOUT YOUSELF THE ENTIRE DATE!!! PETER, YOU TALKED ABOUT YOUSELF THE ENTIRE DATE!!!#BachelorInParadise

Corey Cohen @CoreyECohen Can Peter never be on my TV screen again? He’s legitimately an awful person and clearly a misogynist. #BachelorinParadise Can Peter never be on my TV screen again? He’s legitimately an awful person and clearly a misogynist. #BachelorinParadise https://t.co/sCmAH4jiYm

Vector @vector751

Brittney was called an escort in Clayton’s season and now a clout chaser by Peter in Paradise. Brittney doesn’t deserve to get all these random accusations. So let me get this straight.Brittney was called an escort in Clayton’s season and now a clout chaser by Peter in Paradise. Brittney doesn’t deserve to get all these random accusations. #BachelorInParadise So let me get this straight.Brittney was called an escort in Clayton’s season and now a clout chaser by Peter in Paradise. Brittney doesn’t deserve to get all these random accusations. #BachelorInParadise

Chelsea Anderson.♥️ @ChelseaAMusic #BachelorInParadise Peter you are the clout chaser not Britney so you need to just go home already cause no one wants you around!! Peter you are the clout chaser not Britney so you need to just go home already cause no one wants you around!! 😡😤 #BachelorInParadise

Anoni MAUS @MausAnoni Wow who knew Peter could be worse than his last season. He should be ashamed. #BachelorinParadise Wow who knew Peter could be worse than his last season. He should be ashamed. #BachelorinParadise https://t.co/JHKCKhJj4Q

Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise is getting dramatic with each passing episode. As new people grace the beach, tensions are at an all-time high as relationships will be put to the ultimate rest, causing significant drama. Viewers will have to keep watching to find out how the episode turns out for the cast.

Stay tuned to Bachelor in Paradise on ABC.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes