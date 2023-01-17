Below Deck Adventure episode 11 release date, time and plot

Below Deck Adventure returns for another episode this week, and the upcoming installment will be tumultuous. While guests find hair in their food and joke about it, Faye knows she has to find a way to keep it from the captain.

Meanwhile, her relationship with Jessica seems to be getting worse in this episode, as the two are seen as being cold and uncooperative towards one another.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Guests find hair in their food; chips go missing at the abseiling picnic; Faye's attempts to hide the hair issue from Capt. Kerry end in disaster; Capt. Kerry attempts to outrun bad weather; Kasie and Mike get closer."

Below Deck adventure episode 11 is set to air on Tuesday, January 17, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

What to expect from the upcoming episode of Below Deck Adventure

Below Deck Adventure returns for another episode, Zero Fjords Given, and not everything is going according to plan. The chartered guests who are on board the Mercury for an engagement celebration haven’t had the best experience so far, and they’re in for more of the same.

Moreover, the crew seems to be at odds while on a picnic where the guests are rappelling.

In a promo uploaded on Bravo, the crew can’t place the chips that were to be served as snacks to the guests, and Faye ends up in tears.

When Kasie tells the chief stew that there are no chips, she tells her that it was her responsibility, and the two get into a small argument in front of the guests.

Faye is unhappy with the way the platter looks, but Kasie tells her that they just “have to roll with it.” Faye tells her that she gave her a chance to shine which doesn’t sit well with Kasie, who says:

"Okay, if you want to play this f***ing game, we can play."

She further tells the Below Deck Adventure chief stew that she’s making a scene in front of the guests and that it was Oriana who forgot the chips. In her confessional, she added that Faye was yelling at her in front of the guests for something insignificant. She added:

"I just don’t think that’s appropriate."

Faye talks to the deckhands about it. While they understand that the Below Deck Adventure cast member is frustrated, they ask her not to take it out on them.

As Mike tries to console her, Faye tells him not to make a scene and explains that it’s her job that's on the line.

However, the chief isn’t just upset with her stews, as another promo suggests. In the upcoming episode, Jess and Faye are seemingly at odds again.

In the promo, Faye states that she’s walking on eggshells to hide the hair incident that happened in the previous episode from Captain Kerry. Guests have fun with it and comb their hair jokingly ahead of the service.

When Faye asks the chef whether she's ready to take out the egg order, Jess sarcastically asks her whether she looks ready. Faye tells her that she’s just asking and a simple yes or no would work. Jess condescendingly tells her to use her brain.

In her confessional, Faye stated that Jess only pretends to be polite and that she’s upset with her behavior.

Tune in on Tuesday, January 17, at 9 pm ET on Bravo, or watch the episode on Peacock.

