Below Deck Down Under: Jaimee Neale opens up about deleted scenes and taking therapy

Below Deck Down Under closed off its second and potentially most controversial season, leaving fans curious about the possibility of a reunion. The Northern Sun's Jaimee Neale took to Instagram stories a few hours ago to put that speculation to rest, and also got vulnerable as she recounted her journey on the show. She said she was unaware of the planning of a reunion, indicating it may not be on the cards for this crew.

She instead addressed her followers directly, getting candid about things she would've said if a get-together did happen, like her current relationship status, revealing what happened in some deleted scenes, and the impact of therapy in her life following her time on the show.

Jaimee's awkward relationship with Culver was the focal point of the audience's conversations through the second half of season 2, and on social media, she stated that the edit portrayed their equation in a slightly different way than what it was.

Jaimee Neale talks true love, therapy, and Below Deck Down Under edited scenes

Jaimee Neale gets vulnerable on Instagram. (Images via Instagram/@jaimeeneale and @cheftzarina)

Below Deck Down Under Second Stew Jaimee Neale amassed incredible popularity overnight with her charm and commendable work ethic. She joined mid-season and quickly won over not only the fans but also the crew. Jaimee, however, found herself shrouded in scandal by the end, when she kissed Luka while dating Culver.

She took to social media to clarify her intentions and give her followers updates. Starting off by answering the highly searched question, according to Jaimee, there would likely be no reunion since the cast had not been informed of any upcoming filming.

The Below Deck Down Under Stew, who was on the boat for a fairly short amount of time, was caught in a love triangle. On her Instagram stories, she announced that she did not continue seeing either of the deckhands romantically after filming finished. She also confessed to dating somebody but didn't give many details about them to respect their privacy.

She followed this up by sharing her opinions about Culver.

"I think Culver is a really great guy... I always thought that he was really funny, outgoing, and generally a very nice and great person. That's what drew me to him."

Jaimee continued by referring to the Below Deck Down Under confessionals as "really long" and said that they went on for hours, very few bits and pieces of which were then picked and placed in the episodes.

This isn't the first time a reality TV magnate has called out production for portraying them or situations surrounding them in ways that were different from how they actually played out.

The editors behind shows that draw viewers in because of their impact and drama treat the events as a storyline, and mix and match what aligns with it, fictionalizing the real lives of these cast members, like they were characters.

Jaimee alluded to the many things she said on camera that weren't actually shown in the final cut of the episodes. This included her saying heaps of positive things about Culver and underscoring her genuine feelings towards him before the filming of the finale, where she shared the intimate moment with Luka.

"I said many, many nice things about him that just never got played."

She also expressed how she'd had an extremely short three weeks to connect with the Below Deck Down Under Deckhand. Jaimee mentioned she did indeed have a sit-down chat with Culver before the finale was filmed and aired her concerns about their boatmance "moving too fast."

"I had a conversation with him and basically said that I don't want to be in a relationship yet. Of course, that as well never got played, so..."

Referring to the finale night, she discussed her rocky relationship with alcohol and being prone to blackouts when she drinks, as a result of skipped meals.

Jaimee still stands by the fact that she never meant to hurt Culver, takes full accountability for her actions, and is also working on self-improvement in therapy.

"Sam [her therapist] has really helped me. She's been amazing in going through behavioral patterns, why you act the way you act, through past experiences... and helping you move forward being a better person..."

She now finds herself better understanding herself and empathizing with those around her. Jaimee also credited Below Deck Down Under Chef, Tzarina, for recommending the therapist to her. She closed off the story by thanking her fans for their warm, supportive messages.

On seeing Jaimee's Instagram, Tzarina posted a video displaying her pride in Jaimee for taking the step and choosing to be vulnerable.

She also made an ode to Dr. Sam from Zero Nonsense Therapy for getting all the Below Deck Down Under ladies through some really tough times on board.

Below Deck Down Under season 2 is available to view on the Bravo app. Below Deck Mediterranean is returning with season 8 on September 28 on Bravo.