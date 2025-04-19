Best food deals to grab for Easter 2025

By Anuj Singh Kushwaha
Modified Apr 19, 2025 18:19 GMT
Best food deals on Easter 2025 (Image via Whole Foods Market, Baskin Robins)
Best food deals on Easter 2025 (Image via Whole Foods Market, Baskin Robins)

Easter 2025 is finally here, and the day brings a festive mood. From planning an egg hunt to filling an Easter basket, and from donning the house in a festive vibe to preparing a meal, the day comes with many responsibilities. Although the holiday brings joy, it could also take a toll on the pocket.

Fortunately, there are a number of businesses that offer some exciting deals on food items to add more joy to the day. From grocery discounts to free items, here's a list of the best food deals to grab this Easter.

Disclaimer: The list is based on the writer's opinion. Readers can share their views in the comments below.

5 food deals that one should not miss on this Easter

1) 7-Eleven

BOGO for $1 candy deal by 7-Eleven (Image via PR Newswire)
BOGO for $1 candy deal by 7-Eleven (Image via PR Newswire)

The convenience store chain has brought a slew of deals on this Easter. The brand has stacked up its aisles with candies and other festive treats while offering them at discounts. Customers can explore the One for $1 deal, in which they get some popular candies like:

  • Nerds Easter Gummy Clusters
  • Nerds Rope
  • Brach’s jellybeans
  • Reese’s candies
  • Kit Kat candies
  • Twix candies

The brand also offers the 2 for $5 deal, which offers M&M’s and Starburst candy packs. Customers can also pick treats from the 2 for $6 deal, which offers Skittles, Lifesavers, and Starburst gummies.

Furthermore, exclusively on April 20, the chain is offering a $20 off orders of $30 discount on orders on the 7NOW® app by using code EASTER.

2) Amazon Fresh

Easter treats offered by Amazon Fresh (Image via Instagram/@amazonfresh)
Easter treats offered by Amazon Fresh (Image via Instagram/@amazonfresh)

Amazon's grocery vertical is opening its doors on April 20 with a bunch of money-saving Easter meal deals. To save its customers from the hassle of planning meals, the business has curated dinner and brunch meals.

The brand is offering an Easter dinner for 10 under $40 deal, which includes items like:

  • Sliced hams
  • Potatoes sides
  • Crescent rolls
  • mini cupcakes
  • Lamb leg
  • Bone-In Ham Steak

Customers can also plan a brunch with Amazon Fresh's Brunch for 6 under $8 per person deal, which offers:

  • Smoked Bacons
  • Smoked Salmon
  • Croissants
  • Pancakes
  • Flavored Bagels
  • Pancake and Waffle mix
  • Cheese Spreads

Apart from these food deals, customers can also pick an assortment of basket fillings from the brand's Seasonal Treats under $5.

3) Whole Foods Market

Easter discounts by Whole Foods (Image via Whole Foods Market)
Easter discounts by Whole Foods (Image via Whole Foods Market)

Amazon-owned grocery chain is opening this Sunday and will serve customers till 6 p.m. The store offers discounts to Amazon Prime members on a variety of meal essentials. Prime members can get the following deals:

  • 30% off on Bone-In Spiral-Cut Pork Hams
  • 10% off on Boneless Beef Ribeye Roasts and Steaks
  • 20% off on Bone-In Leg of Lamb
  • Organic Aspergus for $3.99 per lb
  • 25% off on Lemon Raspberry 6-inch cake
  • 25% off on Braided Brioche Loaf
  • 25% off on Almond Croissant (4-pack)

In addition to these deals, Prime members get a discount on a range of fruits and festive assortments.

4) Baskin-Robbins

Festive Cakes by Baskin Robins (Image via Baskin Robins)
Festive Cakes by Baskin Robins (Image via Baskin Robins)

The ice cream chain is treating its customers with festive discounts throughout the month. For cold beverage fans, they can explore the label's diverse range and pick any small, medium, or large frozen beverage for $5, $6, and $7, respectively. Beverage lovers can pick some drinks like:

  • Cappuccino Blast
  • Strawberry and mango-flavored real fruit smoothies
  • Milkshakes
  • Mangonada

Apart from that, Baskin-Robbins' latest Rosie the Bunny Cake makes a great dessert after a meal. Customers can also pick Hopscotch the Bunny Cake or Petal Pop Cake. On the purchase of a cake above $30, members can get a $5 discount till April 30.

5) Shake Shack

Black Truffle Tax Refund offer by Shake Shack (Image via Shake Shack)
Black Truffle Tax Refund offer by Shake Shack (Image via Shake Shack)

The fast-casual restaurant chain offered a deal for Tax Day, which is valid until April 27. On using code TRUFFLETAX, customers can get a free Black Truffle item with a minimum purchase of $10.40 for orders placed at participating locations, on its website, or through its app. The customers can get one of the following three items:

  • Black Truffle Burger (single)
  • Black Truffle ‘Shroom
  • Black Truffle Parmesan Fries

People can also take advantage of its Afternoon Daypart $4 Shake deal on orders placed between 2 pm and 5 pm local time. The deal is valid through April 30. Brand's Shack Challenge is also active through the month, with which customers can get $5 off.

For detailed offers, customers are advised to check the official websites of the label before heading to the outlets.

