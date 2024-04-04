BLACKPINK's Jisoo powers Christian Dior to trillion-won sales in Korea for the first time in 3 years with her ambassadorship

On April 4, 2024, the media outlet Korean Economy reported that Christian Dior recorded trillion-won sales in the country for the first time in 2023 after appointing BLACKPINK's Jisoo as an ambassador for the Maison.

The audit report published by Christian Dior Couture Korea reported on April 3, 2024, that the brand's domestic sales recorded 1.0456 trillion KRW in 2023, a 12.4% increase in comparison to the previous year (which stood at 930.5 KRW). The operating profit was 312 billion won last year (2023) and decreased by 3.6% in comparison to the previous year (which stood at 323.8 billion).

BLACKPINK's Jisoo's ambassadorship tripled Dior's sales in three years

On March 6, 2021, BLACKPINK's Jisoo was announced as the global ambassador for Dior Fashion and Beauty. At the time of the announcement, the creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, commented that they were inspired by the idol for their Fall 2021 collection.

The French multinational luxury fashion house has been chaired by businessman and CEO Bernard Arnault. It was founded in 1946 by fashion designer Christian Dior. It sells products, including perfumes, cosmetics, jewelry, watches, fashion, and leather goods.

Since the BLACKPINK member has been appointed as the ambassador for the Maison, Dior has tripled in sales in the last three years in South Korea. The brand has efficiently targeted the domestic market and opened a children's store to increase sales. It witnessed double-digit sales growth throughout the mentioned years.

In 2020, the band recorded only 328.5 billion sales, which subsequently tripled to 1.0456 trillion KRW in 2023, showcasing Jisoo's influence and power over domestic fans. As the idol heads the beauty and fashion department, several attempts were made to increase the price and store expansion by focusing on popular bags and accessories.

The price of bags and accessory products rose by 15% in July 2023, which was followed by an increase in the price of jewelry. Dior also ventured into different horizons by launching the quality and priced baby products market under the name Baby Dior.

Meanwhile, when Dior unveiled Jisoo as the global ambassador for the brand, they wrote the following words about her and stated:

"Jisoo embodies with her singular audacity, the House’s modernity and the passionate creativity” of Chiuri, and would also “perfectly incarnate the empowering makeup” created by Peter Philips, creative and image director of Christian Dior makeup."

Recently, the BLACKPINK member attended the Dior Autumn/Winter 2024–25 ready-to-wear show held at the Jardin des Tuileries during Paris Fashion Week. She turned heads in her all-black mini blazer and shorts outfit and carried a black-patterned Miss Dior bag. She complemented her look with a black tie, ribbon hair ties, triple-toned platform pumps, and a buckle belt.

Before becoming a global ambassador for the Maison, the idol served as a local ambassador for the cosmetics brand Dior Beauty. She was also appointed as Dior's muse and modeled for the Fall/Winter 2020 collection.

She did her first collaboration project with Maison in May 2021, where she headlined the Dior Fall 21 and Vespa campaigns. She also modeled the lip balm, Diro Addict Lip Glow.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo will be seen in upcoming film Omniscient Reader

Kim Ji-soo, aka Jisoo, is a multi-talented individual who has showcased her talent not only through singing and dancing but has also ventured into the acting industry. She debuted with the girl group BLACKPINK in August 2016 under YG Entertainment. She debuted solo with the release of her single album, ME, in March 2023.

Its leading track, Flower, was a success, as it peaked at the No. 1 position on the Billboard Global 200 and the Circle Digital Chart. It became the highest charting song by a female K-pop soloist in the UK Singles Chart and Canadian Hot 100, respectively.

She has been honored with various accolades, including the Seoul International Drama Award, three MAMA Awards, two Golden Disc Awards, and more.

The idol made her acting debut with a cameo appearance in the 2015 series The Producers and chronicled her first leading role in the JTBC series Snowdrop. She also made a guest appearance in Arthdal Chronicles and the film Dr.Cheon and Lost Talisman.

BLACKPINK member is confirmed to appear in the upcoming film Omniscient Reader alongside Lee Min-ho, Ahn Hyo-seop, Nana, and Chae Soo-bin.