"That's our BLACKPINK!" trends as Jisoo talks about her fans in Marie Claire interview

On August 18, 2023, Marie Claire Korea unveiled the exclusive interview and pictorial issue for September 2023, featuring BLACKPINK member and Dior's global ambassador Jisoo. In the interview, Jisoo answered various questions and shared her feelings about her achievements. She mentioned that seeing her fans' reactions to the group's accomplishments brings her more happiness than any material possessions.

The K-pop sensation expressed that when fans say, "That's Our BLACKPINK!" upon learning about their achievements, it brings her immense joy. This part of the interview quickly became viral on social media, with fans highlighting Jisoo's humility and starting the trend "That's our BLACKPINK."

"IM CRYING": BLINKS can't get enough of Jisoo's recent comments about fans

In the Marie Claire Korea interview, Jisoo was asked,

"Throughout the [BORN PINK] tour, every stage is being described as the first and the biggest. In previous interviews, you’ve said that you don’t get too excited about these achievements, but do you think they still hold some significance? "

To this, the K-pop sensation stated that she is genuinely happy that the group has been setting numerous records through their concerts in various locations during the Born Born Pink World Tour.

"Of course, it’s a really happy thing. But it’s not like we’re thinking, “We finally did it!”It’s more like, “I can’t believe we’ve made it this far. This just keeps getting bigger and bigger.

"It means even more to me to see our fans clearly loving it so much. It’s like when your national athletes win medals at world competitions, and you’re so happy for them. For me, it’s the same when our fans celebrate our news by saying, “That’s our BLACKPINK!,” she said.

As fans read her statement, they could not contain their emotions and took to social media to express themselves. Here are some reactions:

In the previously mentioned segment of the interview, the idol compared the delight expressed by netizens when a national athlete secures a victory in a competition and the joy her fans feel regarding the group's achievements. BLINKs hold the viewpoint that it's evident Jisoo cares deeply for them, and they take pride in her unwavering humility.

In the subsequent part of the interview, Jisoo discussed various other topics, including the influence that the group's music has been generating.

"I don’t think anyone starts with the idea of what kind of impact their music will have. I certainly didn’t. I just wanted to make music, and I hoped that a lot of people would listen to it and enjoy it. If it could give them strength, that would be even better. That was as far as I thought. But now, our music exists in so many different ways and reaches so many more people than I ever imagined," she shared.

"So I feel the need to think about the impact more than I used to. I like reading letters from fans, and there are quite a few people who write that our music has had an impact on their lives. Whenever I come across something like that, I feel like I need to live my life well for those people," she added.

At the end of the interview, Jisoo expressed her belief that being honest and straightforward while expressing oneself is preferable. She recently confirmed that she is dating actor Ahn Bo-hyun and they are on good terms.

BLACKPINK will conclude its Born Pink World Tour on September 17, 2023.