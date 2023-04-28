Blake Hughes car accident: Tributes pour in as 18-year-old Stokes County baseball player passes away

Blake Hughes, an 18-year-old Stokes County baseball player, passed away in a car crash on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in North Carolina. Blake was on his way to play in a sporting event at South Stokes High School when the accident took place. The game was canceled due to the crash. Stokes County School officials said that Blake was a senior at South Stokes Early College High School. The basketball player had plans to play baseball at Rockingham Community College.

Following the crash, on April 27, 2023, South Stokes High School shared a message on social media informing families of the incident. They also said that all sporting events at the high school were canceled due to the tragic accident that shook the community. They did not include any details but assured everyone that they will provide more information when it becomes available.

The school district said that counseling will be offered to all students at the school on Thursday. Daniel Huff, the head baseball coach at Rockingham Community College, recruited Blake Hughes to play for the Eagles in 2024. He said that he was saddened by the athlete’s sudden passing.

Family and friends heartbroken by Blake Hughes' untimely death

Stokes County Schools sent McClatchy News an email that said that Stokes count is a rural county where almost everyone is connected to each other. The email added that the loss of a teen is always difficult and that it especially hurts in a small tight-knit community like theirs. It also said that even people who didn't know Blake were affected by his death as they saw mutual friends grieving his death.

Twitter users sent their condolences to the student's family and prayed for Blake Hughes' peace.

The incident occurred while Blake was driving to go attend the sporting event at South Stokes. State troopers said that his car hit an embankment and driveway after running off the road, before flipping. Blake died at the scene along N.C. Highway 8. He was alone in the car at the time of the accident.

The crash was reported around 4:15 pm, approximately 20 miles north of downtown Winston-Salem. The spot of the car crash was near the athlete’s hometown in Walnut Cove. Trooper Ned Moultrie said that speed might be a factor behind the crash that killed Blake.

Blake Hughes played as a pitcher and first baseman and also played in the outfield. South Stokes’ baseball coach Shane Worth said that Blake was a very hard-working young man who led by the way he practiced, played, worked, and the way he carried himself both on and off the field.

Rockham Community College's head baseball coach Daniel Huff said that Blake was very talented on the field, but was even better as a person. He added:

“You could tell he was raised by a family who cared about him, who cared about all the right things, and always ask the right questions. They held him to a very high regard.”

Huff added that they had a few players on the college baseball team who were acquainted with Blake Hughes since they have the same local athletes. While Huff was speaking to the team after Blake’s death, the pain was visible in their eyes and it was evident that it was hard for them.

The South Stokes High School shared another tweet on April 28, 2023. It stated that the Varsity Basketball team members decided to host a game in Elkin on Monday, May 1 at 6 pm, to honor Blake Hughes' life. They also added that the admission fee to the game will not change, but they will be taking donations to help the student athlete's family.

South Stokes School officials said that the game and the donations would be an opportunity for their community to come together and mourn and support Blake Hughes' family during this difficult time.

