"Bout to find me a prisoner": Rapper Yatta's elaborate proposal video from jail sparks wild reactions online 

American rapper Kenyana Jones aka Yatta has turned heads online with his elaborate execution of proposing to his girlfriend from prison. His girlfriend Isabelle posted a video of the arrangement on Instagram on Thursday.

The San Francisco-based rapper was involved in a 2016 shooting caused by a beef between two gangs, leaving a woman dead. He has been in jail since 2017, serving a 12-year sentence.

While Kenyana was unable to be physically present to propose to Isabelle, he made sure to interact with her through a video call on an iPad.

The grand proposal was set up in a garden along a river during sunset. In the video shared by Isabelle, a lineup of LED letter lights reading “MARRY ME” could be seen. A massive heart-shaped wreath made of white roses was placed between the lights. The path leading to the letter lights was also strewn with flowers and the garden was decked in pleasant lighting.

The iPad was placed on a stand in front of the “MARRY ME” sign, through which Yatta proposed to his girlfriend. A violinist was also seen playing the instrument in the background while the proposal took place.

The video of the epic proposal soon made the rounds on social media, and netizens quickly recognized the man on the iPad as the rapper Yatta. One X user joked they were going to find a prisoner for themselves.

Internet bursts out in wild reactions at Yatta's proposal video

Many were impressed by the rapper's grand gesture of planning a romantic arrangement to ask his girlfriend to marry him. Several people noted that if someone wants to put effort and do something for their loved ones, they will do so irrespective of external factors.

However, a few others pointed out that having a fiancé who is in jail in the first place should not be the standard for anyone. Some people jokingly wrote Yatta should have paid for a good lawyer instead of spending on this proposal.

Rapper's epic proposal from jail sparks wild reactions online. (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Yatta's girlfriend expressed her happiness at getting engaged to her best friend

In the caption of her post, Yatta’s girlfriend Isabelle addressed the rapper as her best friend and soulmate.

“The sleepless nights, the commute, the time apart, my worry about you every day with you being in there…” she wrote.

Isabelle further praised the rapper as an intelligent person and said she never knew what love truly felt like until she met him.

“You’ve done more for me behind them bars more than anybody on these streets. You’re the definition of making it happen. The most selfless person I know,” she added.

As per Isabelle’s post, Yatta proposed to her on Monday, February 12.