BTS fans notice the “double connection” between the septet and Hollywood film Don’t Worry Darling

BTS and the upcoming Hollywood film Don’t Worry Darling share more similarities than one.

BTS fans noticed the unexpected “double connection” between the film and the septet. The first one is the filming location. BTS’ 2020 song Black Swan was filmed at the historic and grand Los Angeles Theater. A portion of Don’t Worry Darling is also filmed there as well.

𝘢𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘯𝘢 ⁷ @ourjamaisvu bts were insane for making black swan, truly ahead of their time. only a real artist can make a self-made song like this

bts were insane for making black swan, truly ahead of their time. only a real artist can make a self-made song like this

The second connection is a person - Harry Styles. The Watermelon Sugar singer stars opposite Florence Pugh in the film. In November last year, BTS members Jimin, Jung Kook, V and j-hope attended the British singer’s concert in America.

Don’t Worry Darling is an American psychological thriller film set in1950s that stars Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine and Olivia Wilde. Wilde is also the director of the film.

BTS x Don’t Worry Darling: Black Swan, Harry Styles and one more secret connection revealed

BTS filmed their iconic song Black Swan at the historic Los Angeles Theater, which brings forth an artist’s deep insecurity of losing their quest for art. Some of the key sequences of the music video were filmed in the Hall of Mirrors, where Jin looks at himself in the mirror. Fans will be surprised to learn it is the Ladies Powder Room.

The lavish theater was built in a record six months time in 1931 and is one of the best cultural and historic highlights of Los Angeles. Since, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling is set in 1950s America, one of the key sequences in the film has been filmed in the Ladies Powder Room that features Florence Pugh and Wilde.

The grandeur and majestic quality of the theater adds just the right amount of drama required to create great art.

The second connection is, of course, singer and actor Harry Styles. It is no secret that BTS members are huge fans of the former One Direction member and his music.

In November last year, BTS was in Los Angeles to host their much awaited Permission to Dance: On Stage concerts. Members Jimin, Jung Kook, j-hope and V attended Harry Styles’ LA concert at The Forum in Inglewood, California alongside Lizzo.

The superstar boyband thoroughly enjoyed themselves at the concert. They joined the rest of the crowd in singing the emotional ballad Falling.

However, there is a third connection as well. Don’t Worry Darling also features the British actress of Asian origin, Gemma Chan. Chan was featured in Marvels’ The Eternals last year, which featured Jimin and V’s jointly produced song Friends, dedicated to their long and everlasting love and friendship featured in the film as well.

We can also say that Bangtan featured in the Marvel film without really featuring in the film, but does this make a "Gemma connection?"

Eagle-eyed fans noticed posters and photocards of Bangtan’s albums Love Yourself: Tear and Love Yourself: Answer in Chan’s character Sersi's house in the film, another quiet tribute to the septet.

mon🃏 @ClTYOFMON bts photcards/posters/merch on sprite’s wall in eternals bts AND their music AND bt21 are cannon in the mcu bts photcards/posters/merch on sprite’s wall in eternals bts AND their music AND bt21 are cannon in the mcu 😭 https://t.co/4sMc0Baqu8

The unexpected double connection between the K-pop group and Don’t Worry Darling is quite exciting, considering that the filming location for the film and the septet's videos has featured in other movies as well. Several scenes of Christopher Nolan's The Prestige were shot at the Los Angeles Theatre.

Meanwhile, the Butter singers are set to perform at Busan’s Asiad stadium on October 15 in a free-of-charge concert. International fans can watch the concert on Weverse, ZEPETO and NAVER NOW.

