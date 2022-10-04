BTS’ Jimin gets featured in Lifestyle Magazine for best celebrity tattoos

BTS member Jimin is well known for his exquisite and detailed tattoos. The 26-year-old K-Pop icon has numerous tattoos, all of which are extremely significant and have profound meanings behind them.

Recently, his '7' tattoo got him featured in the August edition of Lifestyle Asia Magazine due to its beautiful meaning. The magazine also featured other well-known celebrities with tattoos that had deep meaning, such as Justin Bieber, David Beckham, Priyanka Chopra, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, and Lady Gaga.

In the article, a variety of creative, cryptic, one-of-a-kind, and aesthetically pleasing tattoo designs and their underlying meanings were discussed. The desire of fans to understand the hidden meaning behind tattoos has given rise to a trend that has contributed to the popularity of these celebrity tattoos.

BTS’ Jimin’s tattoos are a reflection of the artist and his journey with the group

BTS’ iconic vocalist, Jimin, has six tattoos, each of which reflects an integral part of the artist’s life. The singer's popular Nevermind tattoo that runs up the side of his ribs was inspired by the song Intro: Nevermind by BTS, which appeared on their album The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Pt.2 in 2015.

When this tattoo was first seen in public, there was speculation that it was permanent, which was confirmed when the artist discussed it in an interview. According to the Serendipity singer, Nevermind is one of his favorite tracks and is a source of strength for him, which is why he had it inked on his body.

Another song by the group which holds special significance in the artist's life is Young Forever. Jimin has a tattoo of these two words on his arms. Young Forever captures all the difficulties and challenges the group faced while also expressing hope for the future.

According to Jimin, this attitude and perspective on life are invaluable and have been a guiding force for him, which explains the inspiration behind his tattoos.

Jimin also has a tattoo of the number 13 on his wrist, as the number denotes multiple significant events in the artist's life, such as his date of birth and date of debut.

However, the tattoo that got Jimin featured in Lifestyle Asia Magazine was the number 7 tattoo on his index finger. The tattoo is a tribute to BTS, and all its idols got matching tattoos as a symbol of their close bond. 7 denotes the seven idols of the boy band, the album Map of the Soul: 7, and the boy band's seven years of friendship and creating music together.

The latest in the series of tattoos that the singer got is the full-length five phases of the moon on his back. During a recent V Live session that aired on Sunday, September 18, the 26-year-old revealed that he only had one crescent moon tattoo at first. However, after his bandmate V showed him a fanart with five moon tattoos, Jimin decided to get them inked as well.

"On the boat



Looking at the round moon reflected in the water

When a pebble is tapped (thrown lightly) to the moon,

The waves turn white and spread,

like your face reflected

in my heart.



Park Jimin"



Jimin is so smart, so loving, so perfect 🥹 Dalmajung Love Letter | Jimin"On the boatLooking at the round moon reflected in the waterWhen a pebble is tapped (thrown lightly) to the moon,The waves turn white and spread,like your face reflectedin my heart.Park Jimin"Jimin is so smart, so loving, so perfect 🥹 Dalmajung Love Letter | Jimin"On the boat Looking at the round moon reflected in the waterWhen a pebble is tapped (thrown lightly) to the moon,The waves turn white and spread,like your face reflectedin my heart. Park Jimin"Jimin is so smart, so loving, so perfect 🥹😭 https://t.co/V60m06yCZK

Jimin’s love for the moon is no mystery as he has shared with fans photographs and artwork related to the moon several times, the latest of which is a poem shared during the premiere of BTS’ Dalmajung content.

Jimin recently created history by becoming the fastest member to sell out his Photo Folio on both the Weverse Global shop and the Weverse USA shop.

