BTS’ Jin’s agency requests fans to send heartwarming messages to the septet’s oldest member on Weverse

BTS’ Jin’s agency BIG HIT MUSIC released an official statement requesting fans to not send any letters or gifts to the training camp as well as refrain from visiting the site on the day of the idol's recruit training graduation ceremony.

BIG HIT MUSIC reasoned that it would be difficult for BTS’ oldest member to store and read all the letters and gifts at the military center. Further, the agency explained that there is a chance the letters and gifts might get lost or misplaced.

Instead, BIG HIT MUSIC requested ARMYs to write heartwarming letters to BTS’ Jin on Weverse using the hashtag "Dear Jin from ARMY."

BTS’ Jin’s agency requests fans to not send gifts and letters to the member’s military camp

BTS’ Jin’s agency released an official statement sharing some additional information regarding his military service period. BIG HIT MUSIC thanked ARMYs for their unwavering love and support towards Jin’s enlistment in December and informed fans that he is serving well in the military.

Additionally, they requested ARMYs not to send letters and gifts to Jin’s military camp as it would be difficult to store a large number of presents at the center.The agency also pointed out that there is a chance that the gifts might get damaged or lost as there will be little-to-no space to store them.

BIG HIT MUSIC also requested fans not to send any letters by mail and instead suggested that ARMYs write to BTS’ Jin on Weverse using the hashtag "Dear Jin from ARMY." The agency assured fans that the The Astronaut singer will certainly read the fans’ heartwarming letters.

Additionally, BIG HIT MUSIC requested fans not to send presents and letters to the idol's new military base after he finishes his military recruit training as well. They also requested that ARMYs refrain from visiting his new military site as overcrowding in the area could make the situation dangerous for those who will have to be present.

BIG HIT MUSIC requested fans to show their continued love and support to BTS’ Jin until he successfully completes his military service and comes back in good health, and the agency promised to provide the full support he needs during this time.

BTS fans took to social media to react to BIG HIT MUSIC’s statement and send sweet words of love and encouragement for BTS’ Jin.

𝚘𝚑 𝚑𝚊 𝚗𝚒 제이케이 @Missr0r0o1 We are in a new year, but you are still in our hearts, Jane. We love you very much, and we miss you very much. Everything. I hope you are fine now and forever. We are here waiting for you #Dear_Jin_from_ARMY We are in a new year, but you are still in our hearts, Jane. We love you very much, and we miss you very much. Everything. I hope you are fine now and forever. We are here waiting for you #Dear_Jin_from_ARMY https://t.co/O8fcvvSO2h

Do not write to him at the training camp&camp where he’ll be assingned at. Do not send him letters or gifts. Bighit will make sure our messages will reach Jin. Be RESPECTFUL of others. Follow what they ask. #JIN If you miss Jin, write to him on WEVERSE #Dear_Jin_from_ARMY Do not write to him at the training camp&camp where he’ll be assingned at. Do not send him letters or gifts. Bighit will make sure our messages will reach Jin. Be RESPECTFUL of others. Follow what they ask. #BTS If you miss Jin, write to him on WEVERSE #Dear_Jin_from_ARMY Do not write to him at the training camp&camp where he’ll be assingned at. Do not send him letters or gifts. Bighit will make sure our messages will reach Jin. Be RESPECTFUL of others. Follow what they ask. #BTS #JIN https://t.co/hSV9ZzJYWS

just, by looking at his smile I feel calm.. at least my longing is a little relieved.. hobi must also really miss seokjin so much



2seok #SEOKJIN #JIN twitter.com/i/web/status/1… a hug from seokjin 🥺just, by looking at his smile I feel calm.. at least my longing is a little relieved.. hobi must also really miss seokjin so much2seok #Dear_Jin_from_ARMY a hug from seokjin 🥺just, by looking at his smile I feel calm.. at least my longing is a little relieved.. hobi must also really miss seokjin so much 😔2seok #Dear_Jin_from_ARMY #SEOKJIN #JIN twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/UnF9zrVYp4

BTS’ Jin’s enlistment news was the eighth most important news in South Korea in 2022

On December 13, 2022, BTS' Jin enlisted as an active duty soldier, reportedly entering the 5th Infantry Division recruit training center in Yeoncheon County of Gyeonggi Province. All the BTS members dropped him off at the military site, giving fans some heartwarming moments to cherish.

BTS’ enlistment has been an important topic of discussion in South Korea for years now, from political leaders to regular citizens offering their two cents on the group’s plans for their military conscription. However, BTS and BIG HIT MUSIC took matters into their own hands and announced that Jin will be canceling the postponement of his military duty and soon enlist as a regular South Korean citizen.

The news of Jin’s enlistment was trending at number one on Naver, receiving nearly 100 to 500K views across online portals and forums. In fact, The Astronaut singer’s enlistment was the eighth most important news in South Korea in 2022 and even made it into the Top 10 News Headliners in South Korea in 2022 at number eight.

Jin’s enlistment was covered by international media, including CNN and BBC as well. He will be discharged from the military on June 12, 2024.

