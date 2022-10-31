BTS Jin’s debut appearance on Running Man cancelled in light of Itaewon stampede tragedy

BTS Jin’s debut appearance on SBS’ Running Man was canceled in light of the recent Itaewon stampede tragedy.

The Astronaut singer was scheduled to make his first appearance on the popular variety show on October 30, wherein he was going to discuss his debut solo album and other interesting news.

However, the makers of Running Man took to Instagram to announce that the broadcast for BTS Jin’s episode was canceled to honor those who lost their lives in the unfortunate Itaewon tragedy.

The makers requested for fans’ understanding in this difficult time, while also thanking them for anticipating BTS Jin’s debut on the show as part of his solo promotions.

BTS Jin’s Running Man episode cancelled indefinitely; ARMYs send their heartfelt condolences

BTS Charts Daily⁷ @BTSChartsDailyx [Kmedia] SBS entertainment programs such as 'Inkigayo', 'Running Man',. will be canceled Today (30th) in the aftermath of the Itaewon disaster.



*the program when Jin was schedule to appear in Running Man was canceled* [Kmedia] SBS entertainment programs such as 'Inkigayo', 'Running Man',. will be canceled Today (30th) in the aftermath of the Itaewon disaster.*the program when Jin was schedule to appear in Running Man was canceled* https://t.co/pz6TxoOWiP

On October 29, 2022, multiple individuals were fatally injured due to a human stampede in Seoul’s Itaewon area.

The crowd, mostly youngsters, were celebrating Halloween and at one point, the density of the population in the area exceeded its capacity, resulting in a stampede.

As per official numbers reported by leading media houses, at least 151 people have been confirmed to have died in the incident, with 233 casualties reported so far.

The President of South Korea, Yoon Suk-yeol, has announced a period of national mourning until November 5 along with the cancelation of any non-urgent events.

BTS fans sent their heartfelt condolences through social media posts and messages.

💜:⁷ 👨‍🚀 @Bangtan_twt_com @BTSChartsDailyx We understand itaewon situation not right now praying for everyone safety @BTSChartsDailyx We understand itaewon situation not right now praying for everyone safety

Previously, Running Man, one of Korea’s longest-running variety shows, teased a promo featuring BTS Jin showcasing his fun side and the similarities between Kim Seok-jin (BTS Jin’s real name) and one of Running Man’s cast members Ji Seok-jin.

BTS Jin revealed that he drinks Americano coffee every morning and reads the newspaper. Fans know how charming Jin can be in variety show formats, thanks to his antics on the group's Run BTS episodes, so his appearance on Running Man was eagerly anticipated.

s⁷👩‍🚀 @ot7foreverever sending all the prayers to them @btsbaragi_jk It's okay we understand, it's situation of national mourning there so it's better to postpone the content for other day,sending condolences to the affected families and I hope ppl who are missing cld be found out soonsending all the prayers to them @btsbaragi_jk It's okay we understand, it's situation of national mourning there so it's better to postpone the content for other day,sending condolences to the affected families and I hope ppl who are missing cld be found out soon🙏 sending all the prayers to them

tete⁷ @sunsetsnbangtan @btsbaragi_jk sending my prayers and condolences to everyone in the country and the families of the victims, its so heartbreaking :( @btsbaragi_jk sending my prayers and condolences to everyone in the country and the families of the victims, its so heartbreaking :(

BTS’ Stationhead Listening Party, which was scheduled to take place on October 30, and the release of Jin’s debut single The Astronaut’s lyric video, due to release tomorrow, October 31, have been also postponed until further notice.

Several Korean celebrities have posted their sincere condolences for those affected because of the Itaewon stampede situation and have cancelled major events and promotional activities.

SM TOWN and ABYSS COMPANY canceled their annual Halloween bash, EXO’s Chen has postponed the release of his new album Last Scene in light of this traumatic event, which has left thousands of families devastated.

YG Entertainment and JYP Entertainment also announced that any promotional activities related to their artists have been indefinitely postponed due to the tragedy.

Korean actors like Nam Joo-hyuk, So Ji-sub and Ma Dong-seok have all canceled promotional activities and press events related to their upcoming films.

Major entertainment channels like MBC, SBS, KBS, and tvN have canceled their programs as well.

This is South Korea’s first major tragedy since the 2014 Sewol ferry disaster in which 304 passengers drowned.

BTS_official @bts_bighit [공지] 진 관련 콘텐츠 일정 연기 안내



10월 30-31일 예정되었던 일정들이 연기되었음을 알려드립니다.

10/30 12PM (KST) Stationhead Listening Party

10/31 0AM (KST) ‘The Astronaut’ Lyric Video



추후 공지를 통해 일정 재안내드리겠습니다. 팬 여러분의 양해 부탁드립니다. 감사합니다. [공지] 진 관련 콘텐츠 일정 연기 안내 10월 30-31일 예정되었던 일정들이 연기되었음을 알려드립니다. 10/30 12PM (KST) Stationhead Listening Party10/31 0AM (KST) ‘The Astronaut’ Lyric Video 추후 공지를 통해 일정 재안내드리겠습니다. 팬 여러분의 양해 부탁드립니다. 감사합니다.

BTS Jin charms fans worldwide with his debut live performance of The Astronaut

Shru⁷ @bangtinyboyys JIN VOICE THIS HEAVEN

JIN VOICE THIS HEAVENhttps://t.co/RuypQeLdz4

On October 28, Jin released his highly-anticipated debut single The Astronaut and also performed it live with Coldplay at their 2022-2023 Music of the Spheres concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Jin wowed fans with his lively appearance and magical vocals, making fans tearful with his honest and beautiful performance, as attested by the trending “We love you Jin” reactions by ARMYs on various social networking platforms.

ane⁷ 🛸🌌 #JinnieTheAstronaut @mygidknanmolla @bangtinyboyys Our Jin's voice... the set up looking like a thousand little stars in the universe and everybody's eyes on him. the tears in my eyes. it's hitting. @bangtinyboyys Our Jin's voice... the set up looking like a thousand little stars in the universe and everybody's eyes on him. the tears in my eyes. it's hitting.

Chris Martin revealed the Epiphany singer chose this song as a parting gift for fans as he will be enlisting in the military by the end of 2023.

Jin revealed in his Weverse Live broadcast that writing the lyrics to the song was a challenge for him and he sought help from Coldplay’s frontman who generously offered him advice.

The song topped the iTunes music charts in a hopping 97 countries and clocked 700,754 copies in a day, according to Korea’s Hanteo chart.

No further announcements regarding any promotional activities have been made in light of the unfortunate Itaewon stampede tragedy.

Poll : 0 votes