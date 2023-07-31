BTS’ Jung Kook revises his viral Perilla Oil Makguksu recipe

BTS’ Jung Kook updated his viral Buldak Mayo Perilla Oil Makguksu recipe on July 31, 2023, and made sure ARMYs followed the same. The Seven singer becoming fans’ personal chef and sharing several unique recipes on his Weverse live streams has already made him a fan favorite.

Earlier in April, the 25-year-old singer cooked his own rendition of Buldak Mayo Perilla Oil Makguksu (Buckwheat noodles), and later shared the same on Weverse as a post. The recipe went viral in the K-pop fandom as multiple ARMYs across the world cooked the same and posted their reviews.

However, recently, Jung Kook posted an updated recipe on Weverse saying that he made some tweaks which made it much better than before.

“Oh, I ate (cooked) perilla oil [makguksu/noodles] a bit differently, and I think this is better. It seemed like people were all eating it salty, and that won’t do* There aren’t any big changes but…” (translation via Twitter/btsbaragi_jk)

Check out BTS Jung Kook’s updated Buldak Mayo Perilla Oil Makguksu recipe

미니융 🧸 @miiniyoongs



oh i tried eating the perilla oil a bit differently and it seems better

i couldnt because everybody seemed to be eating it a bit salty

there’s not a big difference but



raw perilla oil 3

cham sauce* 2

dark soy sauce 1

buldak <fire> sauce 1

After making way onto multiple headlines, TikToks, and even local South Korean restaurants with his recipe, BTS’ Jung Kook is back again to give his two cents about the Buldak Mayo Perilla Oil Makguksu (aka Spicy Perilla Oil Makguksu) that he made earlier. He mentioned that there weren’t many differences between the new and the old recipe, but believed that the latest one made the Makguksu tastier.

In the updated recipe, he decreased the quantity of perilla oil and added dark soy sauce, ground pepper, and fried sesame seeds. The ingredients list for Jung Kook’s new Buldak Mayo Perilla Oil Makguksu is as follows:

Perilla oil - 3 tbs

Cham sauce - 2 tbs

Dark soy sauce - 1 tbs

Buldak sauce - 1 tbs

Buldak mayo sauce - 1 tbs

Egg yolk - 1

A little bit of ground pepper

Some fried sesame seeds (to give it a nutty taste, grind some roasted seeds) (quantity: as much as to your liking)

Jung Kook also added that ARMYs were free to add whatever they wanted - onions, garlic, red chili flakes. However, some seasoned laver, aka seaweed, was a must as a garnish.

“After [mixing in the sesame seeds], you can add whatever you want. If you like onions, you can slice them thinly and fry them up to add. If you like garlic, you can add a little bit of minced garlic. If you like the smell of red pepper flakes, you can add a little bit. It’s up to you. Then, for the toppings, add some seasoned laver. I was lazy and mixed them in with the sauce but nah, you have to add it in at the end.” (translation via Koreaboo)

jungkook praiser⁷ @jeonmygoogie

pic.twitter.com/4VEi5VgW13 speaking of jungkook's new recipe for his buldak perilla oil makguksu let me bring back the whole build up to him cooking it last time

Jung Kook reiterated that the new Makguksu recipe was better and even recommended ARMYs the best way to eat it. He said that the noodles should be as cold as possible while eating.

“This recipe is better. Also, you have to eat them as cold as possible. Rinse the noodles in cold water at the end, and get out all the water [before you mix the sauce in]. Then, fighting for today too. Heh.”

In other news, BTS’ Jung Kook revealed that he was targeting November as the release month for his mini album. He also shared that he will be releasing another single after his viral hit, Seven.