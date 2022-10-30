BTS rockets ahead of BLACKPINK to grab the 1st spot for October Star Brand reputation rankings

BTS ranked first in the October Star Brand Reputation rankings. The K-pop giants topped the aforementioned list with a brand reputation index of 9,921,620, a 24.15 percent rise in their score from last month.

The Bangtan boys surpassed BLACKPINK by a margin. The Pink Venom singers ranked second in the rankings with a brand reputation index of 6,565,540.

South Korean soccer star Son Heung-min tailed behind BLACKPINK in third position with a total index of 6,434,523. The last two spots were taken by popular Korean singers IU and trot singer Lim Young-woong with a star brand index of 6,331,900 and 6,059,274 respectively.

The rankings for each month are decided by The Korean Business Research Institute, which determines the rankings based on various factors, including K-pop stars’ media coverage, their social media interactions with fans, how often and to what extent fans communicate with them on social media, and how much online communities are aware of their presence.

These factors are calculated from a period of September 30 to October 30.

BTS and BLACKPINK swap spots for October Star Brand reputation rankings

BTS and BLACKPINK swapped spots for the October Star Brand reputation rankings. BLACKPINK topped the September Star Brand reputation rankings with an index of 10,134,444. BTS came second with a brand reputation index of 7,991,418, a considerable 18.91 percent increase in their score since August.

Soccer star Son Heung-min has successfully maintained his third spot, proving that he is indeed one of Korea’s biggest stars.

BTS fans took to social media to react to the news of the group ranking first for this month's brand reputation rankings.

BTS fans also congratulated HYBE's new girl group NewJeans for quickly climbing the popularity charts and featuring in the top 10 amongst stalwarts.

Earlier this month, BTS announced that they will be enlisting in the military.

On Octover 17, BIG HIT MUSIC announced that Bangtan members will indeed enlist in the military starting with the oldest member Jin. The rest of the members will join when their time comes.

Shortly after that, BIG HIT MUSIC revealed that the septet's oldest member Jin will release his debut single The Astronaut, co-written by him and Coldplay, with backing vocals by Chris Martin and his son Moses, and instruments by the other members of the band.

The Astronaut topped the iTunes music charts in 97 countries including the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, France, and Germany, among others, and will be Jin’s last release before he joins the military. Other members are busy with their solo activities as well.

BLACKPINK members are currently on their ambitious BORN PINK world tour in the U.S. and were in Houston last night. It is speculated that member Jennie is set to release her next solo, tentatively titled Dancing in the Moonlight.

Dali and the Cocky Prince actor Kim Min-jae took the sixth spot, followed by Girls’ Generation, Kim Yuna ranked eighth, and monster rookie girl group NewJeans sealed their place in ninth spot, with popular host Yoo Jae-suk in the tenth position.

BTS and BLACKPINK earn major nominations at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards

Bangtan collectively earned five nominations at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. They are in the running for “The Group of 2022” and “The Music Video of 2022” for their latest title track Yet To Come from their anniversary anthology album Proof.

Bangtan has also been nominated for “The Concert Tour of 2022” for Permission to Dance on stage. Besides group activities, member Jung Kook earned solo nominations for his collab track Left and Right with Charlie Puth, which is in the running for “The Music Video of 2022” and “Collaboration Song of 2022.”

BLACKPINK also scored two nominations for “The Group of 2022” and “The Music Video of 2022” for their peppy pre-release track Pink Venom.

The 2022 People’s Choice Awards will air live on December 6, at 9 pm and the voting line closes on November 9.

Fans can vote for their favorite artists through the official website for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards or use relevant hashtags on Twitter.

