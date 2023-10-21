"BTS SWEEP REGARDLESS": Fans thrilled as BTS becomes the most nominated artist at the MAMA Awards 2023

BTS has once again created history, enchanting the world with their music and artistry. The stage for this remarkable achievement was set by their nominations for the prestigious MAMA Awards 2023, a feat made all the more extraordinary due to their hiatus.

It's not just the number of nominations but the sheer magnitude that sets this accomplishment apart. The group secured the distinction of being the most nominated artists at this year's MAMA awards.

Expand Tweet

This incredible feat was a result of the individual projects undertaken by the members over the past year. Their solo endeavors found themselves in competition with the collective BTS, creating a showdown that spanned multiple categories. Fans reveled in what they affectionately dubbed "Chapter 2 of BTS vs. BTS."

In the midst of these accolades, Jimin emerged as the standout solo artist among the members. He garnered a staggering 13 nominations out of the 29.

His name is now etched in history as the first Korean solo artist to claim the coveted top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

BTS makes history by becoming the most nominated artist at the MAMA awards while on a hiatus

BTS, or Bangtan Sonyeondan, has a storied relationship with the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA).

The event, one of South Korea's most prestigious and eagerly anticipated music award ceremonies, has consistently provided the group with a stage to showcase their talents and mark their place on the global music scene.

Expand Tweet

At the 2023 MAMA awards, BTS received an astonishing 29 nominations, spanning an impressive 12 categories. These nominations reinforce their commitment to excellence and underscore their profound impact on the global music landscape.

Here's a glimpse of Bangtan group and the members' nominations for the 2023 MAMA Awards:

Worldwide Fans Choice:

BTS

Best male artist:

Jimin

Jungkook

V

Best Vocal Performance Group:

BTS - Take Two

Best Vocal Performance Solo:

V - Love Me Again

Best rap & hip-hop performance:

J-Hope - On The Street ft. J. Cole

Agust D - People Pt. 2 ft. IU

Best Collaboration nominees:

Jungkook - Seven ft. Latto

Taeyang Vibe ft. Jimin

Best Music Video:

Jungkook - Seven ft. Latto

Best OST (Original Soundtrack):

BTS - The Planet

Expand Tweet

Best Dance Performance Male Solo:

Jimin - Like Crazy

Jungkook - Seven ft. Latto

Taeyang Vibe ft. Jimin

Album of the Year:

Jimin - Face

Agust D - D-Day

V ("Layover")

Song of the Year:

Jimin - Like Crazy

BTS - Take Two & The Planet

V - Love Me Again

Jungkook - Seven ft. Latto

J-Hope - On The Street ft. J. Cole

Agust D - People Pt. 2 ft. IU

Taeyang - Vibe ft. Jimin

Artist of the Year:

Jungkook

V

Jimin

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While the fans jubilantly celebrated these nominations, some expressed disappointment that the "hyung line" of Bangtan, including RM, Suga, and Jin, were not among the nominees.

As the anticipation for the results of the MAMA 2023 Awards builds, fans are confident that their beloved BTS will triumph, securing numerous awards and once again dazzling the world with their music and artistry.