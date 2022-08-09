BTS and TOMORROW X TOGETHER to feature on “&AUDITION- The Howling” on August 13

More BTS and TOMORROW X TOGETHER on our screen! The BIG HIT MUSIC artists will be making an appearance on the global boy group debut project “&AUDITION- The Howling”.

HYBE Labels JAPAN also announced that they would be appearing in episode six of the survival program.

BTS and TOMORROW X TOGETHER will complete a lineup of exclusive support from HYBE Label artists. In the past, the show has featured SEVENTEEN and ENHYPEN, who are affiliated with PLEDIS and BE LIFT LAB, both of which are owned by HYBE Labels.

The special episode will air on Hulu Japan and will be posted on the HYBE Labels YouTube channel on August 13.

ARMYs and MOAs look forward to seeing what kind of advice and support BTS and TOMORROW X TOGETHER members will be offering as senior artists, as the two groups are currently leading artists in the global K-pop industry.

The 7 @BTS_twt members will make a surprise appearance on Ep 6 of HYBE Labels Japan audition show "&AUDITION - The Howling". The episode will feature a BTS mission and will air Aug 13.

BTS Mission: “&AUDITION- The Howling”’s contestants big ticket to make it to the final round

A lot of fans might not be well versed with HYBE’s new reality program “&AUDITION - The Howling” and here’s everything our readers need to know about it.

"&AUDITION - The Howling” is a Japanese audition reality program organized by HYBE’s Japan branch that follows the formation and debut of a global boy group.

On January 1, 2021, it was announced that Big Hit Japan would launch the "Big Hit Japan Global Debut Project" to debut a Japan-based boy group which would work actively worldwide.

Hybe Labels Japan announced that @BTS_twt and @TXT_members will appear together in episode 6 of '&AUDITION - The Howling'.The episode will be aired on the 13th August (Saturday) on Hybe Labels official YouTube channel.

Former I-LAND contestants K, Nicholas, EJ and Taki were confirmed members of the group. They were to be joined by additional trainees determined through an audition program called "&Audition".

The debut group consisting of K, Nicholas, EJ, and Taki, and the other trainees will compete in the BTS Mission for the last chance to go to the final round of “&AUDITION- The Howling”.

Other trainees include Fuma, Hayate, Junwon, Yuma, Gaku, Jo, Hikaru, Harua, Maki, Minhyung and Yejun.

#andAUDITION #TheHowling_EP5 I won't lie but today's performance was overall excellent 🥰 I really love everyone's performance!! They all did their best!! M proud of you all I won't lie but today's performance was overall excellent 🥰 I really love everyone's performance!! They all did their best!! M proud of you all💚💚 @and_audition#andAUDITION #TheHowling_EP5 https://t.co/jEyEVqCfWp

Like the previous round, where 15 hopeful trainees performed on SEVENTEEN songs for the "SEVENTEEN Legendary Mission," the "BTS Mission" will feature the contestants dividing themselves into teams as well as covering BTS songs.

Aside from completing the "BTS Mission" to earn their big ticket to the final, participants must also complete an important mission: fill one big "&RING" with the "&BALL" - each individual trainee receives for each evaluation.

If the "&RING" can be filled within four rounds, all the hopeful trainees can advance to the final round. However, if the trainees fail to do so, everyone's debut including the pre-debut group (K, Nicholas, EJ, and Taki) will be canceled.

The eight-part survival show debuted on July 9 and is available in two versions: The first is a 60-minute uncut version of the show that airs every Saturday at 1:30 pm JST (1:30 pm KST and 10 am IST) via the video streaming service Hulu in Japan and worldwide simultaneously via the Hybe Labels official YouTube channel.

The second is a shorter 30-minute version which airs in Japan on Nippon TV every Thursday at 12:59 am JST (12:59 am KST and 9:29 am IST).

BTS becomes the first group to surpass 5 billion streams on Spotify in 2022

Pick your teams! Join us along with @WeStreamBTS for a 'Bad Decisions' Spotify vs YouTube streaming battle on 10th August, 12 AM KST to increase its streams on both the platforms (along with other new releases). Playlists will be provided!Pick your teams! Join us along with @WeStreamBTS for a 'Bad Decisions' Spotify vs YouTube streaming battle on 10th August, 12 AM KST to increase its streams on both the platforms (along with other new releases). Playlists will be provided! Pick your teams! https://t.co/XG6xibF6xz

Based on Spotify's recent update, Bangtan has exceeded five cumulative billion streams on the platform in just eight months or 217 days to be precise.

Bangtan became the first-ever Korean and Asian act, as well as the first group to reach 5 billion streams in 2022, and the fifth act overall, after Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, and Drake.

The talented septet released their anniversary anthology album Proof with the title track Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment), Run BTS, and For Youth as the new b-side tracks, alongside their past hits.

The septet is currently on a break from group activities, but will be composing the original anthem for Fifa World Cup 2022 in addition to holding a global concert in Busan for the World Expo 2030 bid.

ً @jkonspotify After 45 days of release, Left and Right was finally added to the “This Is BTS” spotify playlist. After 45 days of release, Left and Right was finally added to the “This Is BTS” spotify playlist. https://t.co/NZLq0Vpfje

Meanwhile, TOMORROW X TOGETHER dropped their new mini-album minisode 2: Thursday's Child featuring the title song Good Boy Gone Bad in May. This album became the first K-pop album released this 2022 to chart for 11 weeks on Billboard 200.

The quintet also debuted at the 2022 Lollapalooza festival this year, performing some of their best songs.

ً @YEONJUNIAC txt choi line as good morning messages txt choi line as good morning messages https://t.co/8t8JXOTIhW

“&AUDITION - The Howling” is released through HYBE Labels' official YouTube channel, Hulu Japan, every Saturday.

