BTS’ V and Park Seo-joon’s variety show reportedly releasing in February 2023

The much-awaited variety show of Na PD featuring BTS’ V, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Lee Seo-jin, and Jung Yoo-mi will reportedly be released next month in February.

According to South Korean outlet Star News, the series is titled Seo Jin and will include half of the Wooga Squad with Na PD, aka Na Young-suk. The director-producer achieved fame with several popular reality-variety shows, such as 2 Days & 1 Night, New Journey to the West, Youn’s Stay, and more.

Seo Jin, a spin-off of Youn's Stay, will see a majority of the cast return with the exception of Youn Yuh-jung, as her dates with the show and Pachinko 2 clashed.

However, it is to be noted that BTS’ V’s inclusion in the cast has not yet been officially confirmed by either the network channel or the cast and crew of the show.

Reports confirm BTS’ V as the new cast member Na PD’s new show featuring Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik and others

Half of the Wooga Squad members will reportedly be greeting audiences at a new variety show set in Mexico. The group is made up of Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, BTS’ V, Park Hyung-sik, and Peakboy.

While the first two have already shown their friendship in Youn’s Stay, BTS’ V was reported to have joined them in the upcoming spin-off.

Star News’ latest report stated that the hit boy band member joining Na PD’s show, Seo Jin, is the result of the special ticket he received during The Game Caterers X Run BTS special episodes released in 2021. On December 7, network channel tvN responded to initial reports stating V’s feature in the upcoming show by saying:

“Please tune in to the show when it airs to find out. We ask for your understanding in regards to the fact that, for the sake of a safe and smooth shoot, we can’t confirm concrete details.”

Additionally, Seo Jin is expected to broadcast in the prime-time viewing slot on Fridays. This is also reportedly determined after looking at the patterns of Na PD’s previous famous shows’ broadcast timings, such as New Journey to the West, Youn’s Kitchen, and Youn’s Stay, among others.

More about Na PD’s new reality-variety show, Seo Jin

The upcoming iteration is a spin-off of Na PD’s popular variety shows, Youn’s Kitchen and Youn’s Stay. The former was released in 2017 and the latter, its spin-off sequel, was released in 2021.

The series is about famous personalities running a restaurant in a different country or city. As the pandemic hit, Youn’s Stay’s production was limited to South Korea, but the celebrities catered to foreigners.

Cast members of season 1 included Youn Yuh-jung, Shin Goo, Lee Seo-jin, and Jung Yu-mi. The sequel saw everyone return except Shin Goo. Park Seo-joon was then added as the new member. All four members participated in Youn’s Stay along with new addition Choi Woo-shik.

The cast of Seo Jin has increased to five members, with the newest addition being BTS’ V. The show is currently being filmed in Mexico. As is tradition with one being the owner of the restaurant, Lee Seo-jin will be taking over as the new boss. Earlier shows saw Youn Yuh-jung playing the owner.

Expectations for Seo Jin are naturally high, as audiences await to see BTS’ V join his friends and Na PD once again for a refreshing new show.

