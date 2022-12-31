BTS’ V’s fans organize a celebratory birthday billboard on Oculus, New York's World Trade Center transportation hub

On December 30, BTS’ V celebrates his 27th birthday and for the occasion, ARMYs have organized a celebratory birthday billboard at Oculus, New York's World Trade Center transportation hub.

BTS’ V’s Chinese fanbase ‘China Baidu V Bar' has always organized a large-scale birthday project for the popular idol. This year, however, they have taken it a notch higher by organizing a massive screen birthday advertisement at Oculus. For those unversed, Oculus has been declared as the world's most expensive train station.

The Christmas Tree singer’s birthday LED ads ran on 22 sets of super-large screens simultaneously throughout the world. It was also showcased on the 100-yard-long large screen located in the aisle of the central hall.

BTS’ V is the first celebrity to have a celebratory birthday video in New York's World Trade Center transportation hub

BTS’ V became not only the first ever Korean but also a global celebrity to have a birthday celebratory video dedicated to him at Oculus in New York’s World Trade Center transportation hub.

The expensive train station, which is priced at $4 billion, took a little over a decade to complete. The multi-purpose building consists of a train station, shopping center, pedestrian tunnel and looks like a white dove from the outside.

Lakhs of people in New York City use the station every day to travel and commute and thus it was an ideal choice for BTS’ V’s birthday videos to be plastered all over.

Oculus is known to place advertisements by world-famous brands like Samsung, which co-incidentally is endorsed by BTS’ V and his group members.

ARMYs took to social media to share their reactions to ‘China Baidu V Bar’s elaborate and celebratory birthday project for BTS’ V. They not only marveled at the grandiose LED screens, but also praised his Chinese fanbase for their extensive hard work and efforts.

's birthday ad, the first of its kind, will run on all 22 screen sets of Oculus Dec 29/30. ㊉ #BTSV will be the main character of the world's first super-large screen birthday advertisement of Oculus at the World Trade Center (WTC) in New York. @KIMTAEHYUNGBAR_ 's birthday ad, the first of its kind, will run on all 22 screen sets of Oculus Dec 29/30. ㊉ 🗞 #BTSV will be the main character of the world's first super-large screen birthday advertisement of Oculus at the World Trade Center (WTC) in New York.@KIMTAEHYUNGBAR_'s birthday ad, the first of its kind, will run on all 22 screen sets of Oculus Dec 29/30. ㊉ https://t.co/WtkcF0iou4

Nancy Kakkar @nancykakkar321 @TaehyungCanada @KIMTAEHYUNGBAR_ How much I want to be in NY at this time! Such rare and unique projects @TaehyungCanada @KIMTAEHYUNGBAR_ How much I want to be in NY at this time! Such rare and unique projects💜

Previously, 'China Baidu V Bar' organized an underground city project decorated with 17,199 LED screens showcasing high-quality photos and videos of BTS’ V. The subway project will run from December 20 to January 3, across South Korea’s major cities - Seoul, Daegu, Busan, and several other regions. The showcasing will run in different time slots, ensuring it covers every inch of the station.

These birthday videos will be visible from the passageway, waiting room, and entrance and exit points of all nine subway lines.

BTS’ V’s was the first Korean celebrity to feature on Dubai’s Burj Khalifa

In 2021, hit boy group BTS' member V became the first Korean celebrity to feature on Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa, which is also the world’s tallest building. The phrase "We Purple You" greeted everyone, co-incidentally coined by the singer himself. His solo song Inner Child was played in the background as he was crowned with the title ‘Idol of Idols’.

Thousands of fans from across the world had gathered at the location to watch this unfold in person and celebrate V’s birthday.

In other news, BTS member V will release his photo-folio series 'Veautiful Days' on February 23, 2023, worldwide. His concept is inspired by a 19th-century British gentleman with a special touch by the Singularity singer himself. He is the fifth member to release his photo folio after RM, Jin, Jimin, and Jung Kook.

Additionally, he is all set to star in his debut variety show called Seo Jin’s, a spin-off of Youn's Kitchen, which was shot in Mexico. The series is produced by PD Na Young-suk and stars his Wooga Squad besties, Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-sik.

