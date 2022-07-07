Caeli Ratcliffe death: South Carolina mom charged for starting house fire that killed daughter two years ago

Authorities in South Carolina have filed criminal charges against a 32-year-old mother whose six-year-old daughter, Caeli Ratcliffe, died in a house fire in 2020. They believe that the fire was started intentionally. Three other people were also injured in the incident.

On July 1, 2022, Carlene Julie Ann Ratcliffe was taken into custody on suspicion of murder, homicide by child abuse, and two counts of first-degree arson. It has been almost two years since the incident that killed Caeli Lea Ann Ratcliffe.

According to an arrest affidavit issued on November 25, 2020, at around 5:40 pm, Union Public Safety Department officers and firefighters responded to emergency calls regarding a fire with possible entrapment at a house on Second Avenue.

Caeli Ratcliffe was left to die inside the burning house by her mother Carlene

Carlene allegedly set fire to her Union house and left Caeli Ratcliffe inside before fleeing the scene. The home was completely enveloped in flames by the time firefighters arrived. Even the front door and the windows were on fire.

Barbara Newton, Caeli Ratcliffe's grandmother, was at the grocery store at the time of the tragedy. When she returned, Newton found the house ablaze. She even tried to save her six-year-old granddaughter, Caeli Ratcliffe. Firefighters discovered Newton outside the house after she was unsuccessful in her rescue attempt.

Newton reportedly had severe burns covering more than half of her body and was transported via helicopter to Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, Georgia for medical attention.

Additionally, two first responders also suffered burns while attempting to save little Caeli Ratcliffe, who was sleeping when the fire started. According to the station, a police officer's left hand and a firefighter's back and shoulders sustained burns. They were reportedly treated on the spot and not taken to the hospital.

Upon witnessing the whole incident, neighbor Elizabeth Adams said:

"It was the most unreal thing I’ve ever seen. When the first fireman walked in, he was in there for maybe a half a second and had to back out because his uniform was just melting off of him. It was crazy."

After the firemen were able to douse the fire, they found the body of a young girl. She was eventually identified as Caeli Ratcliffe by the Union County Coroner's Office. They reported smoke and soot inhalation to be the cause of death.

🍸Vodka&CrimeSociety🍸 @VCrimesociety #crime

people.com/crime/south-ca… South Carolina officials have filed criminal charges against Carlene #Ratcliffe , a 32-year-old woman whose 6-year-old daughter, Caeli Ratcliffe, died in a 2020 house fire investigators allege she intentionally set. #arson South Carolina officials have filed criminal charges against Carlene #Ratcliffe, a 32-year-old woman whose 6-year-old daughter, Caeli Ratcliffe, died in a 2020 house fire investigators allege she intentionally set. #arson #crime people.com/crime/south-ca…

Additional victims of the fire included two dogs and one kitten.

According to a neighbor who was present at the scene, many of the witnesses were aware that Caeli Ratcliffe was inside the house but were unable to help. When asked why nobody could help, Adams said:

"I never want to see anything like that again because the whole time we were watching the fire, we knew the little girl was in there. Nobody could get to her. All the men in the neighborhood tried. They really tried, but they couldn’t get to her.”

Police claim that Carlene started the fire and escaped the scene without calling the authorities. No potential motive has been revealed by the police.

Jarvis Robertson @NewsDudeJR Late Breaking: The Union County Coroner has confirmed 7-year-old Caeli Ratcliffe. We spoke with a family friend who says he tried to help people out but were unsuccessful. Late Breaking: The Union County Coroner has confirmed 7-year-old Caeli Ratcliffe. We spoke with a family friend who says he tried to help people out but were unsuccessful. https://t.co/rmGp3aHbOW

According to records, Carlene is being detained at the Union County Detention Center. It is unclear if Carlene has posted a bond to be released or is still being held by the police. She has not yet admitted or denied the allegations made against her.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far