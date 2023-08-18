Caleb Coffee GoFundMe: Fundraiser raises over $12000 for TikToker after horrific Hawaii cliff accident

A fundraiser on GoFundMe was created for 18-year-old TikTok content creator Caleb Coffee, who fell off a cliff onto lava rocks in Hawaii and is currently hospitalized with severe injuries. The fundraiser was organized by a family member, Peyton Coffee, on August 17. It has since raised over $12,000 out of its set goal of $100,000.

Caleb was hiking with three of his friends on Wednesday afternoon when he allegedly fell off balance from a 60-80 ft cliff and landed on the lava rocks below. The TikTok star was immediately airlifted to a healthcare facility.

Expand Tweet

According to his GoFundMe page, Caleb has sustained a fractured spine, broken elbow, wrist, and femur, as well as several gashes and burns throughout his body. He is currently in the hospital's intensive care unit. Peyton wrote that the medics noted that Caleb was strong and lucky to be alive even after the accident.

He is currently unable to swallow, and the family has been told by doctors that more injuries might pop up in the coming weeks. Peyton wrote that even if someone cannot donate, Caleb Coffee would appreciate their prayers. He is grateful to have survived but is suffering from excruciating pain for now.

Netizens pray for Caleb Coffee's quick recovery after the cliff accident

Peyton wrote on the GoFundMe page that Caleb had no health insurance in his name and that the family could not afford the medical bills on their own. Thus, they have created a fundraiser to seek financial aid from people. Peyton Coffee shared the news of Caleb's accident through an Instagram post as well.

While some people asked in the comments of Peyton's Instagram post why their family needs a fundraiser when they're influencers and rich, others defended the Coffees, saying that medical bills in the USA can get extremely expensive. Given the number of injuries Caleb sustained, they reasoned that his hospital expenses could get high by the time he gets discharged.

Netizens pray for Caleb's quick recovery. (Image via Instagram/@peytoncoffee)

Netizens pray for Caleb's quick recovery. (Image via Instagram/@peytoncoffee)

Netizens pray for Caleb's quick recovery. (Image via Instagram/@peytoncoffee)

Netizens pray for Caleb's quick recovery. (Image via Instagram/@peytoncoffee)

Netizens pray for Caleb's quick recovery. (Image via Instagram/@peytoncoffee)

Netizens pray for Caleb's quick recovery. (Image via Instagram/@peytoncoffee)

Netizens pray for Caleb's quick recovery. (Image via Instagram/@peytoncoffee)

Caleb Coffee updates fans on his health from the hospital

Caleb Coffee is known in the TikTok creators' community for his prank videos. He has amassed over 11 million followers on the platform. The 18-year-old thanked everyone for their help in a video he shared from his hospital bed on Friday morning. He updated everyone that he had just found that his neck and spine were not fractured, for which he also thanked God.

The TikToker then shared that this accident was not the first time that he was on the verge of death. Caleb Coffee continued that, when he was younger, he suffered from severe grand-mal seizures and almost died due to them. He said that on Wednesday he was also close to death.

The 18-year-old said that he could not even fathom falling from a height of 60–80 ft, and when he woke up, he thought that he would die.