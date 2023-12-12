Can Adam Driver play the Piano? Actor stuns with impeccable skills during SNL cold open 

Adam Driver left everyone mindblown with his impeccable piano-playing abilities during his SNL monologue on December 9. The 40-year-old hosted Episode 10 of the 41st season of Saturday Night Live and showcased his musical talents alongside his comedic skills.

Donning a neat look with a black suit and a grey t-shirt underneath, Driver yelled with vigor as he kicked off his opening monologue:

“Thank you very much. I’m so excited to be back.”

He called Christmas his favorite holiday and expressed his love for the food, music, and family gatherings. Then he joked about having a special relationship with Santa Claus.

The next act of the skit was, as Driver called it, “a ritual” of playing the piano for Father Christmas. He took to the instrument and asked the camera to focus on his hands, describing them as “very big hands”. As he began working his fingers on the piano, the audience could be heard letting out surprise gasps and applause.

Adam Driver went on with his Christmas banter as he relayed his wish list to Santa, all while demonstrating his graceful piano skills. After leaving everyone amused by his musical extravaganza, Driver announced Olivia Rodrigo was there as well.

Netizens stunned as Adam Driver plays festive melodies on a piano during SNL performance

Many were shocked at Adam Driver's musical delivery as they said they never knew he could play the piano so well. They took to the comments under Saturday Night Live's post on X where the video of Driver's monologue was shared. His performance was praised and hyped by social media users.

Adam Driver stuns everyone with his piano-playing skills on Saturday Night Live's latest episode. (Image via X/@nbcsnl)

Adam Driver attended The Juilliard School in New York. Although he pursued acting and not music, his musical talents were revealed in 2013 in an interview with IndieWire. He said:

“I am musical, though. I grew up in church and did a lot of singing at choir in school and playing the piano.”

The actor showcased his singing skills in the comedy/thriller movie Inside Llewyn Davis as he sang alongside Justin Timberlake and Oscar Isaac.