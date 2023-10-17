Cha Eun-woo and Park Gyu-young reveal what breed of dog they would like to be, MBTI of character & more in new interview

Cha Eun-woo and Park Gyu-young made some interesting revelations about their characters in an exclusive interview with the Korean media outlet Soompi. The actors are currently headlining the quirky fantasy romance drama A Good Day to be a Dog, which is already garnering much attention among fans.

Based on the eponymous webtoon, Cha Eun-woo and Park Gyu-young star in an unusual K-drama centered around a fantasy-quirky romance. It follows a woman named Han Hae-na (Park Gyu-young), who is cursed with transforming into a dog if she kisses a man.

Meanwhile, her colleague Jin Seo-won (Cha Eun-woo) is the only person who can undo the negative effects of her curse. However, the handsome, yet reluctant male lead is afraid of dogs due to a traumatic event he can no longer remember.

Lee Hyun-woo will also star alongside Cha Eun-woo and Park Gyu-young as Lee Bo-kyum, a Korean history teacher. The interviewer posed a hypothetical question to the cast members - "If you were to become a dog, which breed do you think you would become or would you like to be?"

The ASTRO star revealed people close to him think he is like a Siberian Husky, cold on the outside but playful and affectionate on the inside. The Celebrity star shared she would like to be a Jindo dog (indigenous dog native to Jindo in South Korea). This breed is both playful and fun-loving in nature, much like the actress herself.

Finally, Lee Hyun-woo chose a Golden Retriever as both he and the dog breed are extroverts, vivacious yet gentle.

Cha Eun-woo and Park Gyu-young are headling the unusual yet extraordinary fantasy-romance drama A Good Day to be a Dog. Thus, it was only fitting they answered a few dog-related questions in their new exclusive interview with the Korean media outlet Soompi.

Besides revealing what breed of dogs they most identify with in real life, Lee Hyun-woo, Cha Eun-woo, and Park Gyu-young were asked other things as well. Among these was the question if there was something special they did to interact with dogs comfortably in the drama.

The Celebrity star disclosed that the entire cast worked hard to create a safe and comfortable environment for the dogs. The True Beauty star hilariously confessed that he had to woo Finna, the dog version of Han Hae-na with delicious treats so that she would kiss him during the shoot of a particular episode. This only evoked laughter from the cast and crew present at the shoot.

Finally, Lee Hyun-woo, too similarly shared that he played a lot with Finna, to make her comfortable and ensure the shoot for A Good Day to be a Dog goes around smoothly.

In another quirky dog revelation, Lee Hyun-woo, Cha Eun-woo and Park Gyu-young answer the most important question - What would they do if they become dogs for a day?

The Dali and the Cocky Prince star shared that she would like to spend a simple yet eventful day like dogs usually do - eat, sleep, and go out for walks with their neighbors. Her My ID is Gangnam Beauty co-star agreed to her. Meanwhile, Lee Hyun-woo wants to understand the psyche and mentality of an average pet dog and what it truly feels towards their human owners.

Cha Eun-woo and Park Gyu-young reveal what their characters MBTI would be

In another interactive Q&A, Lee Hyun-woo, Cha Eun-woo, and Park Gyu-young disclosed what they think their characters' MBTIs would be.

The Island star began by thoughtfully revealing that since his character appears cold on the outside but is actually warm-hearted inside, Jin Seo-won would be INTJ - Introversion, Intuition, Thinking, and Judgement.

The Sweet Home star remarked that Han Hae-na is extroverted, full of life yet empathetic by nature, and deems ENFJ - Extraversion, Intuition, Feeling and Judgement fit for her character.

Finally, Lee Hyun-woo echoed Park Gyu-young's sentiments by revealing that his character Lee Bo-kyum is an ENFJ as well.

Cha Eun-woo and Park Gyu-young starrer A Good Day to be a Dog airs every Wednesday at 9 pm KST on MBC TV, Netflix Korea, and Viki and Viu in select regions.