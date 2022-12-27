“Congratulations RM” trends on Twitter as Indigo becomes the highest charting album by a Korean soloist in Billboard 200 history

On December 26, BTS fans took to Twitter to trend “Congratulations RM” as Indigo has officially been declared the highest charting album by a Korean soloist in Billboard 200 history.

Billboard revealed that the BTS leader's debut solo album Indigo had re-entered the Top 200 Albums chart after it was made available in its physical version in the United States.

Indigo now ranks at number three on Billboard 200, the second non-consecutive ranking for the album. Notably, this is also the BTS leader’s first-ever solo album to enter the top 10 of the aforementioned chart.

Naturally, ARMYs are proud and have taken to social media to trend “Congratulations RM” with sweet congratulatory posts and messages dedicated to the BTS leader.

BTS’ RM overtakes TWICE’s Nayeon to become the first Korean soloist to enter top 3 of Billboard 200

With this incredible achievement, BTS’ RM overtakes TWICE’s Nayeon to become the first Korean soloist in history to enter the top 3 of Billboard 200. Indigo has surpassed Nayeon’s debut solo eponymous album, IM NAYEON, which peaked at number 7 on Billboard 200. This number is for the week ending on December 31.

Previously, his bandmates SUGA and j-hope peaked in the top 20 on Billboard’s 200. SUGA achieved this feat with his second mixtape D-2, which peaked at number 1, while j-hope’s Jack in the Box peaked at number 17.

BTS fans are incredibly proud and happy about his achievements for Indigo and have taken to social media to congratulate him on this amazing feat. Phrases like “Congratulations Namjoon” and “Indigo is a masterpiece” were frequently used by ARMYs.

Fans even joked that the septet's leader himself is the next BTS everyone is looking forward to.

Indigo has been doing incredibly well in terms of the album sales count as well, as stated by Luminate. The 10 track-album surpassed a whopping 83,000 equivalent album units during the week ending on December 22.

The total score of 83,000 album units comprises 79,000 traditional album sales from offline and online music shops like Weverse Shop. The remaining 4000 are streaming equivalent album (SEA) units. This is equivalent to 5.3 on-demand audio streams this week itself.

Indigo is the BTS leader's debut solo album comprising of 10 tracks - title track Wildflower feat. Youjeen, the main vocalist of Cherry Filter, Yun feat. Erykah Badu, Still Life with Anderson. Paak, All Day in collaboration with Epik High’s Tablo, Memory Loss with Kim Sa-wol, Closer feat. Paul Blanco and Mahalia, Change pt.2, Lonely, Hectic in collaboration with Colde, and No.2 with Park Ji-yoon.

The album has earned rave reviews from fans for its evocative music and poignant lyrics and has been doing exceptionally well on music charts across the world.

