“Coward and a man child”: 90 Day Fiancé fans slam Justin in Tell All pt. 2

90 Day Fiancé season 10 aired a new episode on Sunday, March 10, 2024, which included a Tell All reunion special part 2. During the reunion, the cast went over their issues, conflicts, and relationship statuses. One of the cast members who faced immense heat from fans and costars was Justin aka Igor. People were unhappy with him for breaking up with Nikki over a text message and also due to his general behavior towards her as well.

The season finale showed that Justin had sent Nikki a text message announcing the end of their relationship. However, things seemed to have gotten complicated once the cameras stopped rolling.

Nikki revealed during the same episode that she had gone to see Justin in Maldova and that he gave her back the engagement ring. Nikki's s*xuality brought up was once again and Justin insisted that he was straight and that she was an "exception."

His overall behavior didn't sit well with the fans who dragged him through the mud online. One person, alexandral0ve1 took to X and called him a "coward."

@alexandral)ve1 wrote on X

"Justin will take Nikki's money but then the second they separate he thinks he's a big strong man trying to talk sh*t from another country. He's a coward and a man who used her!"

90 Day Fiancé season 10 fans slam Justin in Tell All segment part 2

Fans slammed Justin for his behavior on the Tell All episode (Image via X/@alexandral0ve1)

In the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé season 10 which aired on Sunday, March 11, 2024, the cast continued their conversations with Shaun Robinson. They gave Robinson updates about their relationships and what was happening in their lives.

Fans saw Nikki heartbroken about Justin breaking up with her over a text message in the season 10 finale episode. In the latest segment, their relationship and the aftermath of their breakup were discussed at length. During the same, Justin revealed that he wanted a stable relationship, which wasn't possible with Nikki since the two frequently broke up.

He added that the 90 Day Fiancé season 10 cast member would constantly talk over him and needed to listen to him. Meanwhile, Nikki told him to stop portraying her in a negative light.

Ashley called Justin out for implying that Nikki had "manly vibes" and noted that it was offensive since Nikki was a trans woman. Following that, Justin mocked the cast member claiming he didn't see a problem with his statements.

"When I feel man's vibes, I tell. I don't understand where the problem?" Justin said.

Nikki revealed that she visited Justin for his breakup and that they were physically intimate while she was there. After telling the cast members that Justin had returned her engagement ring, she said that his former fiancé was still meeting his ex-girlfriends. Clayton, another TLC star, told Justin that he didn't think the latter was attracted to Nikki because she was trans.

"If she learned to behave more like a lady, everything would probably be good between us," Justin replied.

Nikki revealed that the 90 Day Fiancé star told her the previous night that he wasn't "gay or trans-attracted" and Justin pointed out that she was his "exception."

Fans of the show took to social media and slammed Justin for using Nikki.

Epsiodes of 90 Day Fiancé season 10 are available to stream on TLC.