Crash: Release date, plot, cast, and everything we know so far about the upcoming investigative drama

Crash is an upcoming South Korean investigative and thriller drama featuring multiple talented actors. These include Lee Min-ki, Heo Sung-tae, Kwak Sun-young, Lee Ho-cheol, and Moon-hee. It has been helmed by director Park Joon-woo, known for projects, including Taxi Driver, Doctor Detective, and others. The series has been penned by screenwriter Oh Soo-jin.

The investigative drama is produced by the marketing company Astory while it is developed by KT Studio Genie. It is set to take over the ENA's Monday and Tuesday 10 pm time slot from May 13, 2024. The slot is currently occupied by the fantasy drama The Midnight Studio.

The comedy and mystery drama Crash is slated to premiere on May 13, 2024

Featuring Crash cast (Image via channel.ena.d/Instagram)

Upcoming investigative drama, Crash, also known as Keuraesi, is slated to premiere on May 13, 2024, as confirmed by the ENA on their Instagram account. It will air two episodes weekly on Monday and Tuesday, at 10 pm Korean Standard Time. The drama will also be aired on ENA domestically.

The mystery drama, Crash, showcases the story of the Traffic Crime Investigation Team (TCI). The team has been assigned to tracking car crimes involved in retaliatory driving, leka, call jump, insurance fraud, and more.

Cha Yeon-ho from KAIST and Min So-hee from Traffic Investigation will form a partnership to track down and solve strange traffic crime cases.

"'Crash' depicts the story of the Traffic Crime Investigation Team (TCI), which tracks only car crimes such as insurance fraud, retaliatory driving, self-harm blackmail, leka, call jump, and autonomous driving," the official synopsis for the drama states.

The synopsis, shared by MyDramaList, adds:

"Cha Yeon Ho, a rational individualist from KAIST, and Min So Hee, a traffic investigation ace with cool judgment and warm sensitivity, track unusual traffic crime cases with the traffic crime investigation team to uncover the truth behind them."

Character/Cast

The cast of the mystery drama, includes Lee Min-ki, Kwak Sun-young, Heo Sung-tae, Lee Ho-chul, Moon-hee, and Lee Na-eun. They will chronicle the characters of Cha Yeon-ho, Min So-hee, Jeong Chae-man, Woo Dong-gi, Eo Hyeon-gyeong, and the victim, respectively.

1) Lee Min-ki as Cha Yeon-ho

Lee Min-ki is set to take on the role of the new head of the Traffic Crime Investigation Team (TCI). The character has been associated with The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST).

He has an impressive resume which has several certifications related to traffic crime investigation. With a unique analytical mind and reasoning skills that help him solve crime cases, he drives everyone insane with his ability to find out the time of an accident. However, he lacks social skills and driving ability which hampers his success in the field often in the upcoming drama Crash.

Lee Min-ki is a 39-year-old South Korean actor, and singer, among other things. He has been active in the industry since 2005 and starred in a series of dramas, including Because This Is My First Life, The Beauty Inside, and others. He has recently featured in JTBC drama, My Liberation Notes and Behind Your Touch.

2) Kwak Sun-young as Min So-hee

Kwak Sun-young is set to chronicle the character of the chief of the Traffic Crime Investigation Team, Min So-hee in the upcoming series, Crash.

Min So-hee is known as the ace of the team who can solve cases with her presence of mind and remain consistent until she gets to the bottom of it. She drives cars easily and is also trained in martial arts.

Kwak Sun-young has been featured in several dramas, including Encounter, VIP, Inspector Koo, Brain Works, Behind Every Star, Hospital Playlist, and others.

3) Heo Sung-tae as Jeong Chae-man

Heo Sung-tae is set to play the role of the team leader of the Traffic Crime Investigation Team named Jeong Chae-man. A veteran homicide detective, he concluded that there were loopholes and system deficiencies in the increasing number of traffic crime investigations. This led to him creating TCI.

The South Korean veteran actor got international recognition due to his portrayal of Jang Seok-su in the Netflix hit series, Squid Game. He is known for other dramas, including Bride of the Century, Saimdang Light's Diary, Queen for Seven Days, Live Up To Your Name, Cross, Your Honor, Big Forest, Liver or Die, and others. He has recently starred in Adamas, Behind EveryStar, and Bait.

4) Lee Ho-chul as Woo Dong-gi

Lee Ho-chul will play the character of an automobile specialist, Woo Dong-gi, who becomes a police source after Chae-man notices him working at a car cafe. Having a specialization in cars, he can easily tell the kind of car, and the location it was tuned only by analyzing its silhouette and by the sound of the engine.

Lee Ho-chul is known for dramas, including Like Flowers in Sand, My Dearest, Adamas, Taxi Driver, and other shows.

5) Choi Moon-hee as Eo Hyeong-gyeong

Featuring Choi Moon-hee (Image via choimoonhee/Instagram)

Choi Moon-hee will play the character of Eo Hyeong-gyeong, the youngest member of TCI in the upcoming drama Crash. She has specialized in different forms of martial arts, including Taekwondo, Judo, and boxing.

The actress has been featured in dramas, including Duty After School Part 1 and 2, At a Distance Spring is Green, Somehow Family, Miracle Girl, Kim Is a Genius, among others.

Meanwhile, Lee Na-eun will make a special appearance in the upcoming drama Crash where she will play the role of a victim.

The K-drama Community is excited to see how Lee Min-ki and Kwak Sun-young's partnership will result in catching the criminals involved in car crimes.