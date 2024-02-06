Creed 2024 Arena tour: Schedule, tickets, and more

The post-grunge movement of the 1990s and early 2000s resulted in one of this century’s most popular classic rock bands. Creed was originally formed in 1994 and is currently comprised of Brian Marshall, Scott Phillips, Scott Stapp, and Mark Tremonti.

Creed underwent a hiatus in 2013 and although various attempts at a possible reunion were made over the years, it did not come to fruition. It was not until July 2023 that an announcement of a Summer of '99 cruise in April 2024.

Hence, after an absence that lasted over a decade, Creed is set to return with the 2024 Arena Tour, which kickstarts in April. The initial announcement led to huge demand for tickets across the tour, leading to a recent announcement that 20 new venues will be added to the tour.

Here, we look at all the details that are currently available about the upcoming tour.

Creed 2024 Arena Tour Details: Everything that is known

Labelled the ‘Are You Ready’ tour, a range of destinations across North America have been announced. The tour kickstarts in Miami on April 18 and will conclude in December, in Orlando. The band website saw the announcement of tickets recently, which will be available for purchase from Friday, February 9.

A recent announcement by the band revealed huge demand for tickets across the board. As a response, Creed has decided to add a total of 20 new venues to the tour. The new venues add to the tour which was initially expected to conclude at the start of November. On the contrary, the band will now perform 20 more times, which means that ‘Are You Ready’ will only conclude in December 2024.

The announcement, of course, is nostalgic in itself. The Summer of ‘99 tour had been sold out within minutes of the tickets being released worldwide. A similar thing has happened in the present case, albeit on a larger scale.

The following venues have now been added to Creed’s tour:

November 2: Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center *

November 3: Little Rock, AR | Simmons Bank Arena *

November 6: Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center *

November 8: Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena *

November 9: Biloxi, MS | Mississippi Coast Coliseum *

November 12: Corpus Christi, TX | American Bank Center Arena *

November 13: Fort Worth, TX | Dickies Arena *

November 15 Austin, TX | Moody Center ATX *

November 16: Bossier City, LA | Brookshire Grocery Arena *

November 19: Grand Rapids, MI | Van Andel Arena *

November 20: Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena *

November 22: Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse *

November 23: Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena *

November 25: Montreal, QC | Bell Centre ^

November 27: Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena ^

November 29: New York, NY | Madison Square Garden *

November 30: Bangor, ME | Cross Insurance Center *

December 2: Allentown, PA | PPL Center #

December 4: Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena *

December 5: Orlando, FL | Kia Center #

In addition to being the first major tour in more than a decade, a range of other popular bands will also be joining Creed for the tour. This includes the likes of 3 Doors Down, Mammoth WVH, and Finger Eleven, which makes for an epic lineup that is bound to be well-remembered by the fans.

Pre-sale tickets have already been made available on the official website since February 6, with general sales commencing recently on February 9.