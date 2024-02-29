Curb Your Enthusiasm star Richard Lewis passes away at 76

Curb Your Enthusiasm fame, Richard Lewis passes away at 76. The news was first revealed by Lewis' representative and publicist Jeff Abraham. The cause of his death has also been revealed. According to his publicist, Lewis passed away due to a heart attack.

Richard Lewis first rose to prominence in comedy. He was an American stand-up comedian who was often lauded for his brave choices in the field. Outside the stage, he was known for his starring role in the ABC sitcom Anything but Love. He was also known for his role in the film Robin Hood: Men in Tights. His last and often referred to as his best work so far includes Curb Your Enthusiasm.

What was the reason behind Richard Lewis' passing?

As mentioned already, based on the news shared by Lewis's publicist, the comedian and actor passed away due to a heart attack. No other details regarding his death have been revealed yet. The news of Lewis' passing was sudden, however, the news of him keeping unwell was already common knowledge.

On April 24, 2023, Richard Lewis shared a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, elaborating on his activities in the past couple of years. In the video, he shared that in the past three years, he had undergone four major surgeries. He also revealed that he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease two years prior.

Bearing his health issues in mind, Lewis announced his retirement from all forms of comedy. However, he maintained that he would continue writing and acting. The news had saddened most who were fans of his comedy. Cheryl Hines, who appeared alongside Lewis in Curb Your Enthusiasm expressed her love for him and dropped in a few words of encouragement under his retirement video. She said:

"I love you, Richard! Before I ever knew you, I loved watching you perform. You’re just a beautiful person. I hope the love you’re receiving from everyone will continue to make you stronger everyday."

"He was the funniest person on stage": condolences pour in from Richard Lewis' costars in Curb Your Enthusiasm

Since the news of Lewis' passing was made public, people who knew him started sharing their thoughts and prayers for the deceased and his family. One of the first ones to do so was Cheryl Hines who played Cheryl David on Curb Your Enthusiasm alongside Richard Lewis. Posting a picture alongside Lewis, Hines wrote on Instagram:

".....He was the funniest person on stage and the most handsome comedian. Then when I was cast on Curb Your Enthusiasm, I got to work with him and it was a dream come true. Through the years I learned who Richard really was and the gifts he gave. Yes, he was the comedian I fell in love with, but he was also one of the most loving people I know."

She continued:

"He would take time to tell the people he loved what they meant to him - especially in recent years. In between takes on Curb, he would tell me how special I was to him and how much he loved me. To be loved by Richard Lewis. A true gift. I love you Richard. You will be missed. Sending my love to Joyce and to all of Richard's family. Larry, Richard adored you. But you know that."

Larry David, who knew the actor and comedian since a young age did not share much on social media. On Instagram, he posted a picture of Lewis and wrote:

"RIP Richard Lewis."

However, in a statement written by David and shared by HBO, he said:

"Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he’s been like a brother to me. He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and for that I’ll never forgive him."

Richard Lewis is survived by his wife Joyce Lapinsky.