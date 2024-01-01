"Cutest father-son duo": Fans adore RIIZE's Anton and Yoon Sang's collaboration stage at the 2023 MBC Gayo Daejejeon

RIIZE member Anton and his father Yoon Sang rolled out a collaborative stage at the 2023 MBC Gayo Daejejeon on Sunday, December 31, 2023. Yoon Sang is a popular South Korean composer and record producer who has been active in the industry since 1987. His son debuted in September 2023 with the rookie group RIIZE and when fans learned about Yoon Sang and Anton's connection, they were quite surprised.

The announcement about the father-son duo rolling out a collaborative stage at the annual music festival was made just a few days before it took place. The announcement thrilled fans who were excited to see the two perform together. They stood up to the fans' expectations and put forth what fans called a "jaw-dropping performance" of Yoon Sang's 1996 track Running.

Fans were left swooning when they heard the duo's vocals along with Anton's cello and his father's keyboard performance. They took to social media to express their excitement about how "adorable" the duo was with one fan even calling them the "cutest father-son duo."

Fans can't stop discussing RIIZE's Anton and his father Yoon Sang's performance at the 2023 MBC Gayo Daejejeon

Lee Yoon-sang, who is also known as Yoon Sang is a famous musician who composes and produces songs. He is also commended for his mesmerizing vocals. Yoon Sang is currently serving as a contemporary music professor at Sungshin Women's University in Seoul, South Korea.

He's been active in the industry since 1987 and has rolled out several hit tracks that sit under multiple genres including electronic, pop, jazz, ballad, and R&B, among others. Some of his studio releases include Cliche, Migration, I Didn't Know Yet, and more.

While Yoon Sang is putting forth impressive tracks that his fans love, his son Anton also entered the K-pop industry. The 19-year-old debuted with the rookie group RIIZE in September 2023, and stunned netizens with his vocals as well as his dance moves and ability to play the cello.

Just a few days before the annual music festival, the 2023 MBC Gayo Daejejeon, MBC announced that Yoon Sang and Anton will roll out a collaborative stage. The two performed the singer's famous track, Running, which was originally released in 1996.

The song was released under the artist name, Nodance and is a one-time collaborative band between Yoon Sang and Shin Hae-chul. The latter is another renowned South Korean singer-songwriter, who's often referred to as the pioneer of Korean experimental rock music. The song, Running, was once again put forth as Yoon Sang's solo track, in 2000.

The emotional ballad track saw an elevated performance at the MBC music festival as Yoon Sang took hold of the keys while Anton played the Cello. As the two continued their incredible performance, the performance, according to fans, got even better when other RIIZE members also joined in. The band members began harmonizing with the already mesmerizing song.

When fans saw the performance, they were stunned and took to X, formerly Twitter, to express how happy they were with the performance. While some said it was very cute, others said that the father-son duo were incredibly talented.

While fans' and netizens' were left with their jaws hanging open, they couldn't stop discussing how adorable Yoon Sang and Anton were. Their cute interaction on stage effortlessly won them the title of the cutest father-son duo.

Following the performance, fans flooded social media platforms reacting to the same. They didn't just discuss the performance, also also swooned over their adorable interactions.