DAWN says HyunA “was a great light” while talking about his new song as a letter to his ex-partner

In an interview with Teen Vogue, DAWN recently opened up about his past relationship with HyunA. Also known as Kim Hyo-jong, the 28-year-old rapper-songwriter made a solo comeback with the single Dear My Light. The song, called “confessional” by the Teen Vogue publication, is a letter to his past significant other.

Although the K-pop star does not take her name, it is well-known who it is for - HyunA.

The former couple got engaged in February last year but broke up in November of the same year. Speaking about the message behind Dear My Light, DAWN couldn’t help but talk about meeting “someone who was a great light” to him in moments of darkness.

“I think every person, no matter how bright they are, has a dark side. I am like this, too. There are times when the darkness becomes darker. This happened to me, but then, during that time, I met someone who was a great light in my life.”

DAWN talks about his new single, Dear My Light, being a letter to ex-girlfriend HyunA

DAWN and HyunA were among the few open-and-out idol celebrity couples in the K-pop industry. The duo encountered many ups-and-downs in their relationship after going public in 2018. Although the K-pop fandom was in celebration when the couple got engaged, they were devastated when they broke up.

Dear My Light is DAWN’s first music release since joining hands with new agency AT AREA in January this year. The lyrics to Dear My Light are raw and personal. In the chorus alone, the rapper says:

“You know you were my everything / I was happy enough to forget myself / It’s okay if I lose everything / As long as I can see you dazzling”

Speaking about Dear My Light in-depth with Teen Vogue, DAWN shared that it was a letter to his partner. After mentioning that he had met someone who was a “great light” in his moments of darkness, he added:

“This person was able to make my darkness become light again. It’s these sorts of experiences and feelings that allowed me to make this song. As I was writing it, I felt as if I was writing a letter to this person.”

The 28-year-old rapper also added that he will always remember “the traces” of her and their moments together fondly, even after they have broken up.

“Obviously, what I experienced was a breakup. But this person was such a light to me that even now I remember them and our moments together fondly. These memories could become faint and disappear altogether later on, but I believe the traces of the person will always remain.”

Meanwhile, in her break-up announcement post, HyunA shared that the two will continue to remain good friends. Neitzens witnessed their bond recently when she posted a clip of Dear My Light on her Instagram with some of the song’s lyrics in the caption. The lyrics she had chosen were:

“Because I met you when you were at your prettiest, no matter what anyone said, I was able to endure it. I’m okay.”

It might have been an indication of the tough situation DAWN and HyunA were in when they made their relationship public.

One thing is for certain - DAWN, through Dear My Light, and HyunA, through her Instagram post, has made it clear that the two still regard each other as their closest friends.

