Days of Our Lives star Kyle Brandt confesses his love for boyhood crush Vanna White on Wheel of Fortune

In a delightful twist that merged soap opera nostalgia with a game show revelation, Days of Our Lives star Kyle Brandt recently confessed his enduring love for his boyhood crush, Vanna White, on a special episode of Wheel of Fortune.

The unexpected moment unfolded during a charity episode, adding a touch of romance to the usually puzzle-focused show.

The soap opera star's childhood crush

On the recent charity episode of Wheel of Fortune, Kyle Brandt, now a co-host on NFL Network's Good Morning Football, seized the opportunity to express his admiration for Vanna White. The 44-year-old TV personality, who once graced the fictional town of Salem, confessed that Vanna White was his boyhood crush.

Expand Tweet

In a moment of unfiltered honesty, Brandt declared his love for the iconic game show hostess, catching both the audience and fellow host Pat Sajak off guard. Vanna White, the legendary hostess of Wheel of Fortune, gracefully received Kyle Brandt's unexpected confession.

Initially surprised, White responded with laughter and good-natured advice for Brandt as he embarked on the game. Her ability to handle the spontaneous and humorous moment showcased the poise that has defined her decades-long career on the iconic game show.

Days of Our Lives star's winning performance on Wheel of Fortune

Despite the surprise confession, Kyle Brandt didn't let the moment distract him from the task at hand. Focused on the puzzles and following Vanna White's advice, Brandt performed admirably on the show.

Kyle Brandt on Wheel of Fortune (Image via Fox News)

By the end of the episode, he secured a significant amount of $169,500 for his chosen charity, showcasing that his talents extend beyond the soap opera and sports media realms.

Days of Our Lives: Kyle Brandt's stint on the drama

Kyle Brandt as Philip Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives (Image via Days of Our Lives Wiki)

Kyle Brandt, born on January 24, 1979, gained initial fame as Philip Kiriakis on the NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives from 2003 to 2006. His portrayal of the character, entangled in dramatic storylines involving love, war, and personal sacrifice, endeared him to soap opera enthusiasts.

However, Brandt's career trajectory took a diverse turn as he transitioned from the fictional world of Salem to the reality TV realm.

Days of Our Lives Star Kyle Brandt: A media renaissance man

Kyle Robert Brandt, born on January 24, 1979, is an American television host, media personality, and actor. Prior to this role, Brandt served as the executive producer of The Jim Rome Show from 2009 to 2016.

His versatile career spans across various media platforms, including portraying Philip Kiriakis on the NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives and participating in MTV's reality television series The Real World: Chicago.

In 2016, Brandt joined NFL Network as one of the hosts of Good Morning Football, contributing to the show's success with his energetic personality and hype videos, particularly showcasing support for the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns.

Outside of television, he ventured into podcast hosting, starting with 10 Questions With Kyle Brandt on The Ringer Podcast Network in August 2020, featuring interviews and trivia with athletes and celebrities.

His podcast endeavors continued with Kyle Brandt's Basement, produced by ESPN and Omaha Production.