Deshaun Watson saw his name get frozen into dry ice after dozens of lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct raged against him. Now, however, tensions appear to be thawing as more NFL analysts are beginning to heap praise on the Browns star.

The latest prediction of the quarterback is a big one, setting him in line to be the one to supplant Patrick Mahomes and reach the Super Bowl.

Here's how Kyle Brandt put it on Good Morning Football:

"The Browns might have one of the top quarterbacks. They may have the league's best running back. They may have the league's best pass rusher. They have a coach of the year... The AFC North is going to cannibalize itself one way or another."

He continued, believing that some of his biggest foes could "pick each other off" and clear the way for Watson:

"If the Browns can tread water and win, win, win and the Deshaun thing takes off and he resembles who he looked like three years ago... he could be fantastic... The Bills. Bengals, Ravens, Steelers kind of pick each other off... Myles Garrett the defensive player of the year, Za'darius Smith is in the conversation and we are going to rough people up."

His dark horse reference also implies that Watson might create a roadblock for Mahomes' run for a third title. The Chiefs QB is among the frontrunners to defend the championship trophy. Although it may appear like a far-fetched dream at this point, anything can happen in the NFL arena.

Has Deshaun Watson already played against Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs?

Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes at Cleveland Browns v Kansas City Chiefs

The quarterback of the Cleveland Browns has indeed faced Andy Reid's darling in the playoffs. Before the controversy, before the COVID-19 pandemic, and before the trade, Watson was a member of the Houston Texans.

He had looked promising through his first couple of seasons, throwing for well over a 2:1 touchdown-interception ratio in each season.

In 2017, he had gone 3-3 and thrown for 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. In 2018, he had gone 11-5, thrown for 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and played in one playoff game. In 2019, he went 10-5 and threw for 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

He won his first playoff game the week before facing Mahomes, defeating Josh Allen. In the Divisional round, he put the Texans up 24-0, and many believed the Chiefs were done.

However, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, and Patrick Mahomes rocketed back in one of the most bizarre halftimes of playoff football in NFL history. By halftime, Deshaun Watson was trailing 28-24. The game ended with Mahomes on top by a score of 51-31.

Deshaun Watson hasn't played in a playoff game since.

