Del Taco Freshly Grilled Chicken Taco Packs: Line-up, price, availability, and all you need to know

Del Taco recently announced that it has included New Freshly Grilled Chicken Taco Packs to its menu to provide its customers with quality and value. Buyers can choose from three packs that include the brand's most popular grilled chicken dishes as a part of the deal. They are chicken cheddar rollers, grilled chicken tacos, and grilled chicken stuffed quesadilla tacos. Customers will also be provided with small packs of soft drinks.

The prices of these packs vary. The Roller pack starts at $5, the stuffed quesadilla taco pack is $6, and the triple chicken taco pack is $7. Moreover, they are available only at participating restaurants and for a limited period. The offer is ongoing, and no end date has been declared yet.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. is a fast-food company in the United States specializing in American-style Mexican cuisine. It also provides traditional American dishes such as burgers, fries, and shakes. Del Taco is located in Lake Forest, California.

Del Taco Freshly Grilled Chicken Taco packs come with lots of varieties

The restaurant is now offering great deals starting at $5 (Image via Twitter / @DelTaco)

Del Taco, which was launched in 1964, now serves over three million people per week at its 600 outlets in 15 states. According to the restaurant’s website, its menu items are chopped, cooked, shredded, and grilled from scratch.

Del Taco Restaurants @DelTaco Starting at just $5! Packin’ the flavor! Packin’ the value! Try our NEW Grilled Chicken Taco Packs!Starting at just $5!

The brand normally offers many discounts and amazing deals every month. This time, the restaurant has three New Freshly Grilled Chicken Taco Packs on the menu. These are as follows:

Roller pack: This includes a grilled chicken taco and chicken cheddar rollers with a choice of three types of sauce. They are creamy ranch sauce, tangy green sauce, and chipotle sauce. It also comes with a small pack of soft drinks.

Stuffed quesadilla taco pack: This item has a grilled chicken taco and a grilled chicken stuffed quesadilla taco. Additionally, it also includes a small fountain drink.

Triple chicken taco pack: Last but not least, this dish comes with three grilled chicken tacos and a small fountain drink.

Addressing the deal, Tim Hackbardt, the Chief Marketing Officer of the chain, on July 13, 2023, said:

“As guests continue to be impacted by rising costs and tightening of budgets, we know each dollar matters but they still want quality and fresh ingredients like our famous freshly grilled marinated chicken. Our NEW Freshly Grilled Chicken Taco Packs double down on what Del Taco® Better Mex® is all about with quality ingredients and incredible value starting at just $5”

Other recent Del Taco offers and deals

It is a very popular American-style Mexican restaurant (Image via Getty Images)

The company is also offering a Buy One, Get One Free deal on their famous The Del Taco Meal. On July 24, in honor of National Drive-Thru Day, customers can get twice as many tacos, crinkle-cut fries, and two cold beverages for the price of one meal. This offer is valid only until Monday, July 24, 2023.

Furthermore, the brand announced the return of Carnitas for a limited period on May 16, 2023. Del Taco celebrated by providing Del Yeah! Rewards members early access to their Carnitas menu items on Wednesday, May 17. The chain also provided 30% off any Carnitas item for the day to these reward members. They also received free delivery on everything till Sunday, June 11, 2023.

The company also announced an exclusive Tacodaza promotion of eight snack tacos for $4.20 on April 18, 2023. This, too, was only for the Del Yeah! Rewards members. Del also gave the free delivery option for any order online or through Del Yeah! app for those spending the holiday at home.